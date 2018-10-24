Meteors over Montana

John Ashley of Kila, Montana captured these meteors – and created this composite – on October 21, 2018. He wrote:
On this opening day of Montana’s hunting season, I managed to bag 35 meteors in the darkness between moonset (4 a.m.) and dawn (6:30 a.m.). All catch and release, of course, as documented in this composite image. Most meteors traced back towards Orion the Hunter, marking them as likely Orionid meteors — dust from Halley’s Comet.
Mountains in the middle are (left to right) Heavens Peak, McPartland Mountain and Mount Vaught, all in Glacier National Park.
Thank you, John!
Visit John Ashley Fine Art Photography
Read more … All you need to know: Orionid meteors
Bottom line: Composite image showing meteors – most probably in the annual Orionid meteor shower – over Montana on the morning of October 21, 2018.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.