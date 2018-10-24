Meteors over Montana

John Ashley of Kila, Montana captured these meteors – and created this composite – on October 21, 2018. He wrote:

On this opening day of Montana’s hunting season, I managed to bag 35 meteors in the darkness between moonset (4 a.m.) and dawn (6:30 a.m.). All catch and release, of course, as documented in this composite image. Most meteors traced back towards Orion the Hunter, marking them as likely Orionid meteors — dust from Halley’s Comet.

Mountains in the middle are (left to right) Heavens Peak, McPartland Mountain and Mount Vaught, all in Glacier National Park.