On Monday (September 14, 2020), for only the second time in recorded history, there were five active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean at the same time.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones (that is, hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression) in the Atlantic was in 1971.
For the 2nd time on record, the Atlantic has 5+ tropical cyclones (tropical depression (TD) or stronger) simultaneously: #Hurricane #Paulette, TD #Rene, Tropical Storm #Sally, Tropical Storm #Teddy and TD21. Other time was from September 11-14, 1971. pic.twitter.com/9ET1OoxE6f
— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 14, 2020
Keep track of all the storms at the National Hurricane Center and get the latest hurricane news from NASA.
Bottom line: Satellite image shows 5 active cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean on September 14, 2020.
