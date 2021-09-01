Aurora alert! Pair of CMEs to jolt Earth’s magnetic field

SpaceWeather.com is saying this morning (September 1, 2021) that two enormous bubbles of superheated gas from our sun – otherwise known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs – are headed toward Earth. There’s no danger to us on Earth. And these CMEs aren’t strong enough to knock out satellites or power grids. But they are about to give a “jolt” to our planet’s magnetic field, causing a beautiful display of auroras at high latitudes. SpaceWeather said:
Estimated time of arrival: September 1-2. NOAA forecasters expect geomagnetic storms as strong as category G2. That means people as far south as Idaho and New York (geomagnetic latitude 55 degrees) could see auroras.
As early as late last week, sun-watchers began to notice that solar activity was picking up, as solar active region 12860 (AR 2860) produced 8 C-class solar flares. Then on Saturday, August 28, at 5:30 UTC (1:30 a.m. EDT) the region produced a larger M4.7 solar flare. The flare was easily visible in the 131 angstrom wavelength band from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. It showed solar plasma temperatures over 10 million degrees. The event created a minor radio blackout on the sun-facing side of Earth (see the illustration below). The event created a coronal mass ejection (CME) directed toward Earth. That single CME, however, wasn’t expected to cause a large effect on the region around Earth.
Now 2 CMEs headed our way
But, later that day, as SpaceWeather explained, a massive filament of magnetism erupted on the sun. And this huge arc of electrified gas in the sun’s atmosphere produced a second Earth-directed CME. Now, the two CMEs are moving across space in tandem toward Earth. SpaceWeather said:
NOAA forecasters expect the CMEs to deliver a double blow separated by hours. The first CME could spark a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm late on September 1. The second CME could intensify the storm, boosting it to a moderately strong G2-class event on September 2.
Storms like these do no damage to power grids or satellites. They can, however, produce beautiful auroras at high latitudes. A light show is possible in Scandinavia, Iceland, Canada, and even some northern-tier U.S. states.
C. Alex Young is a solar astrophysicist studying the Sun and space weather. Alex is passionate about sharing science with diverse audiences. This led him to start The Sun Today with his designer wife, Linda. First through Facebook and Twitter then adding an extensive website thesuntoday.org, the two work together to engage the public about the Sun and its role in our solar system. Alex leads a heliophysics education team and leads national solar eclipse engagement efforts. He is the Associate Director for Science in the Heliophysics Science Division at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.