Spaceflight

Crew-7 launch to ISS is predawn Saturday. Watch here

Dave Adalian
August 25, 2023


Watch the Crew-7 launch livestream here.

This morning’s Crew-7 launch of 4 space travelers to the International Space Station (ISS) was delayed, for at least 24 hours. The next available launch window opens overnight tonight (3:27 a.m. ET or 7:27 UTC on August 26).

When a brand-new Falcon 9 booster carries the Dragon crew capsule Endurance into orbit early Saturday morning (August 26, 2023), space travelers from four different nations will be aboard. And that’ll make the Crew-7 launch the first Dragon flight crewed from four different space agencies.

The Crew-7 mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch window opens overnight tonight, at 3:27 a.m. ET or 7:27 UTC on August 26. NASA TV coverage of the launch can be expected to begin shortly before.

Also, coverage of the launch on the SpaceX YouTube feed – embedded at the top of this page – starts about an hour before liftoff.

Four people in blue jumpsuits in front of a white plain with the NASA logo.
Members of the Crew-7 mission to the ISS – pilot Andreas Mogensen, mission specialist Konstantin Borisov, commander Jasmin Moghbeli and mission specialist Satoshi Furukawa – arrive at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The instantaneous launch window opens overnight tonight, at 3:27 a.m. ET or 7:27 UTC on August 26. Each crew member works for a different space agency, a 1st for an International Space Station crew. Image via Greg Diesel Walck for EarthSky.org.

4 space travelers from 4 space agencies flying to the ISS

Crew-7 includes one NASA astronaut, Crew-7 commander Jasmin Moghbeli; one ESA astronaut, pilot Andreas Mogensen of Denmark; one Roscosmos cosmonaut, mission specialist Konstantin Borisov; and one JAXA astronaut, mission specialist Satoshi Furukawa.

This is NASA’s first flight with a different space agency for each member of the crew. And notably, with Morgensen at the helm, it’s also the first time a non-American astronaut has piloted a Dragon crew capsule. As NASA said:

Mogensen was selected as an ESA astronaut in 2009 and became the first Danish citizen in space after launching aboard a Soyuz for a 10-day mission to the space station in 2015. As the pilot on Crew-7, he will be responsible for spacecraft systems and performance.

Altogether, Crew-7 will spend a little more than six months aboard the ISS, reports NASASpaceFlight.com:

The crew will join the Expedition 69/70 crew on the ISS and conduct various experiments and maintenance tasks. Endurance and its crew will remain on Station for approximately 190 days, until early 2024, when the Crew-8 crew arrives at the ISS.

Subsequently, the Crew-8 mission is scheduled for early 2024.

SpaceX standing in for Boeing

Overall, the mission is the eighth time a SpaceX vehicle will deliver crew to the International Space Station. It was, however, supposed to be the first crewed trip of the Boeing Starliner.

The problem-plagued Starliner program has suffered yet another delay in getting to the launchpad. This time, Boeing discovered flammable adhesive tape – and a whole lot of it – was used in Starliner’s construction. The vehicle’s parachute recovery system also has multiple defects that could cause it to fail.

Regardless, when covering the most recent Starliner fiasco, NPR reported Boeing won’t give up on its spaceship:

[Boeing] says they’ll take the next several weeks to investigate the design issues and come up with potential solutions. For now, Boeing says it’s fully committed to the program and has no plans to stop developing Starliner despite being years behind schedule.

Boeing has not announced a rescheduled date for Starliner’s next attempt to get a crew into orbit.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 booster that is flying Saturday – B1081 – is going up for its first time. After delivering the spacefarers to orbit, the 230-foot (70-meter) spaceship will return for a soft landing back at Kennedy.

Bottom line: The Crew-7 launch to ISS was delayed Friday morning. The next launch window opens overnight tonight (3:27 a.m. ET or 7:27 UTC on August 26). Find the livestream here.

August 25, 2023
Spaceflight

Dave Adalian

