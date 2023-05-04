Spaceflight

SpaceX Starlink launches for May. Watch here

Lia De La Cruz
May 3, 2023
Starlink: A white and black cylindrical vehicle launches upward into a blue sky, leaving behind clouds of smoke on the green ground.
SpaceX’s Starlink Group 6-2 launched on April 19, 2023. Image via SpaceX.

Starlink launches in May 2023

Starlink Group 5-6: May 4, 2023, 7:31 UTC (3:31 a.m. EDT)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | SUCCESS

Starlink Group 2-9: May 7, 2023, TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 5-9: May 9, 2023, 5:08-11:49 UTC (1:08-7:49 a.m. EDT)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida | DATE/ TIME MAY CHANGE

Starlink Group 5-7: DATE/ TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

Starlink Group 6-4: DATE/ TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-3: DATE/ TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 5-11: DATE/ TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 2-10: DATE/ TIME TBA
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

You can watch above or go directly to SpaceX’s YouTube channel for a livestream of the launch. Livestreams typically begin about five minutes before liftoff.

After launch, look for a train of lights

Following every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking:

What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?

What you’re seeing is the Starlink satellites moving into a higher orbit. You can check to see if they will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website.

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of February 2023, Starlink consists of over 3,580 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with designated ground transceivers. They provide internet access to more than one million subscribers.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back-to-back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. And SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because Starlinks are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Bottom line: Find a list of SpaceX’s Starlink launches for the month of May here.

Read more from EarthSky: Starlink satellites can look like a plume or train of light

Via Space Launch Schedule

Help! EarthSky needs your support to continue. Our yearly crowd-funding campaign is going on now. Donate here.

Lia De La Cruz

About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a science journalist based in Southern California. She joined EarthSky in September 2020, with previous writing published in outlets including SkyFeed, Smore Magazine, and Bang It Out on Science. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and volunteering.

