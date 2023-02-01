Spaceflight

SpaceX Starlink launches for February

Lia De La Cruz
February 1, 2023

Starlink launches in February 2023

Starlink Group 5-3: February 2, 2023, 7:43 – 12:07 UTC (2:43 a.m. – 7:07 a.m. EST)
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Kennedy Space Center, Florida | GO FOR LAUNCH

Starlink Group 2-2: DATE/TIME TBD
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 5-4: DATE/TIME TBD
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 6-1: DATE/TIME TBD
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Cape Canaveral, Florida

Starlink Group 2-5: DATE/TIME TBD
Falcon 9 Block 5 | Vandenberg SFB, California

You can watch above or go directly to SpaceX’s YouTube channel for a livestream of the launch. Livestreams typically begin about five minutes before liftoff.

After launch, look for a train of lights

Following every Starlink launch, the internet buzzes with people asking:

What’s that long line of lights in the sky that looks like a train?

What you’re seeing is the Starlink satellites moving into a higher orbit. You can check to see if they will pass over your area using the Find Starlink website.

Starlink launches: The silhouette of a slender rocket lifts vertically into a gray sky with a white sun casting rays of light behind it.
The Starlink launch from January 31, 2023. Image via SpaceX.

Growing numbers amid controversy

According to Wikipedia, as of December 2022, Starlink consists of over 3,300 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit that communicate with designated ground transceivers. They provide internet access to more than one million subscribers.

Love ’em or hate ’em, these Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX’s vision for a global internet communication satellite constellation. They deliver high-speed internet service worldwide, mainly to locations where ground-based internet is unreliable, unavailable, or expensive. The private company is well-known for launching batches back-to-back, several times a month, regularly lofting 60 satellites at a time. And SpaceX plans to build up to perhaps as many as 30,000 eventually.

Most thought it was exciting to see the first few Starlink satellites traveling together in the night sky. But then more were launched, and then more. And astronomers began to worry.

Because Starlinks are bright, astronomers say they’re photobombing astronomical images. Therefore, they have the potential to interfere with the professional astronomical observations that have brought us our modern-day view of the cosmos. And although SpaceX has tried to address the issue, they remain far from what astronomers say is acceptable.

Bottom line: SpaceX’s first Starlink launch for the month is currently scheduled from Florida between 7:43 and 12:07 UTC on February 2, 2023. Watch the livestream here.

Read more from EarthSky: Starlink satellites can look like a plume or train of light

Read more: How satellites harm astronomy: what’s being done

Via Space Launch Schedule

February 1, 2023
Spaceflight

Lia De La Cruz is a science journalist based in Southern California. She joined EarthSky in September 2020, with previous writing published in outlets including SkyFeed, Smore Magazine, and Bang It Out on Science.

