S.S. Sally Ride cargo ship limping to ISS

Dave Adalian
November 8, 2022
S.S. Sally Ride launch: Rocket vapor and rocket against a nighttime sky.
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with the company’s Cygnus spacecraft attached, launched at 5:32 a.m. EST (10:32 UTC) on Monday, November 7, 2022, from the Mid Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad-0A, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The nighttime launch was originally scheduled for November 6 and had the potential to be viewed by millions. But a problem with a solar array on the S.S. Sally Ride is causing problems. Image via NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility/Jamie Adkins

S.S. Sally Ride cargo ship limping to ISS

After lifting off early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, USA, the S.S. Sally Ride – a Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman Space Systems – deployed only one of its two solar arrays while en route to the International Space Station.

It was Northrop Grumman’s 18th contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station. And it’s scheduled to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. The CRS-18 Cygnus spacecraft is named after the first American woman in space, Sally Ride.

NASA reported via a blog post that the aerospace company’s technical staff is working with the agency’s engineers to gather data about the failure of the second power array. Despite partial failure, the ship should complete its resupply mission on time, NASA said:

Northrop Grumman has reported to NASA that Cygnus has sufficient power to rendezvous with the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to complete its primary mission, and NASA is assessing this and the configuration required for capture and berthing.

The craft is carrying 8,200 pounds (3,720 kg) of cargo.

Honoring America’s first female astronaut

The S.S. Sally Ride – the 18th ISS resupply mission for Northrop Grumman – rode to orbit atop one of the company’s Antares rockets, NASA said:

NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket with Cygnus cargo spacecraft aboard lifted off from Pad-0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore at 5:32:42 a.m. EST (10:32:42 UTC) this morning.

The Cygnus craft currently heading for the ISS is named in honor of Sally Ride, America’s first woman spacefarer. Ride – the third woman to venture beyond Earth’s atmosphere, following Valentina Tereshkova in 1963 and Svetlana Savitskaya in 1982 – rode aboard NASA’s space shuttle twice, first in 1983 and again in 1984.

Ride died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

Bottom line: An uncrewed cargo resupply ship – the S.S. Sally Ride – is expected to reach the ISS on schedule despite a faulty solar array.

November 8, 2022
Dave Adalian

