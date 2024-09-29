Spaceflight

LIVE MONDAY: SpaceX and Space Race 2.0 with Eric Berger

Posted by
Editors of EarthSky
and
September 29, 2024


Be sure to join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian and spaceflight author Eric Berger LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, September 30, 2024. They’ll be chatting about SpaceX and Space Race 2.0. Click in for a “notify me” button.

SpaceX and Space Race 2.0 with Eric Berger

On Monday, September 29, 2024, we’ll be speaking with Pulitzer Prize-nominated author and journalist Eric Berger. His newest book is called Reentry: SpaceX, Elon Musk and the Reusable Rockets that Launched a Space Age. And it’s been described as:

… one wild ride. Berger takes his readers through the frantic decade-and-a-half that turned a laughingstock startup into the world’s leading launch provider.

A masterful narration lays out the sometimes glorious, sometimes gory details of the nonstop action. All the near tragedies and eventual triumphs – as seen through the eyes of key company insiders – come to life in Berger’s evenhanded expose. And he pulls no punches when it comes to Musk, the man who drives all that chaos and the accomplishments.

Can’t get enough of our new, ongoing Space Age? You’ll also want to read Eric’s earlier book, called Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX.

Split screen, featuring a middle-aged man on each side, both smiling.
Eric Berger and Dave Adalian had a blast the last time they spoke, in summer 2024.

Bottom line: Join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian LIVE at 12:15 p.m. central (17:15 UTC) on Monday, September 30. He’ll be chatting with Eric Berger, senior space editor at Ars Technica.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
September 29, 2024
 in 
Spaceflight

Editors of EarthSky

View Articles
About the Author:
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Sun, Human, Tonight. Since 1994.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Editors of EarthSky

View All
Neptune at opposition to the sun this weekend
September 20, 2024
Cassiopeia ascends in September and October
September 13, 2024
Saturn at opposition – brightest for 2024 – on September 8
September 7, 2024
Sapphire: September birthstone comes in many colors
September 3, 2024