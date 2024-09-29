LIVE MONDAY: SpaceX and Space Race 2.0 with Eric Berger



Be sure to join EarthSky’s Dave Adalian and spaceflight author Eric Berger LIVE beginning at 12:15 p.m. CDT (17:15 UTC) on Monday, September 30, 2024. They’ll be chatting about SpaceX and Space Race 2.0. Click in for a “notify me” button.

On Monday, September 29, 2024, we’ll be speaking with Pulitzer Prize-nominated author and journalist Eric Berger. His newest book is called Reentry: SpaceX, Elon Musk and the Reusable Rockets that Launched a Space Age. And it’s been described as:

… one wild ride. Berger takes his readers through the frantic decade-and-a-half that turned a laughingstock startup into the world’s leading launch provider. A masterful narration lays out the sometimes glorious, sometimes gory details of the nonstop action. All the near tragedies and eventual triumphs – as seen through the eyes of key company insiders – come to life in Berger’s evenhanded expose. And he pulls no punches when it comes to Musk, the man who drives all that chaos and the accomplishments.

Can’t get enough of our new, ongoing Space Age? You’ll also want to read Eric’s earlier book, called Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX.

