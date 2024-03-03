Human WorldSpaceflight

Watch LIVE as Crew-8 launches to ISS tonight

Posted by
Editors of EarthSky
and
March 3, 2024


Watch live above, as Crew-8 takes to the skies on Sunday, March 3, 2024, headed for ISS.

Crew-8 postponed to tonight

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station was scheduled to lift off last night (March 2, 2024). But unfavorable conditions in the flight path of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft caused last night’s launch to be scrubbed. Currently, liftoff is targeted for 10:53 p.m. EST Sunday night, March 3 (0353 UTC on March 4). And NASA coverage will begin some hours earlier, at 6:45 p.m. on March 3 (00:45 UTC on March 4), highlighting launch activities and goals for Crew-8.

Watch live in the video above.

At present, Crew 8 is scheduled to lift off in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Members include:
• NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander
• NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, pilot
• NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, mission specialist
• Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Grebenkin, mission specialist

Crew-8 mission goals

NASA said:

Over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations will take place during Crew-8’s mission of approximately six months in space. Experiments will include using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases, studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plants at a cellular level, and testing whether wearing pressure cuffs on the legs could prevent fluid shifts and reduce health problems in astronauts.

Get the latest at NASA’s Crew-8 blog

Arrival at Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Man standing on a ladder, with a camera mounted on a tall tripod, giving a thumbs up.
EarthSky’s Greg Diesel-Walck will be at historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Sunday night for the launch. Here he is on Saturday, hoping to catch photographs of the Crew-8 launch (but the launch was scrubbed). Thank you, Greg!

Bottom line: The 4 space-goers in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station are currently scheduled for a night launch on March 3, 2024.

Via NASA on YouTube
Visit NASA’s Crew-8 blog for the latest mission news.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
March 3, 2024
 in 
Human World

Editors of EarthSky

View Articles
About the Author:
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Sun, Human, Tonight. Since 1994.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Editors of EarthSky

View All
March birthstone: March babies have 2
March 1, 2024
Meteor shower guide 2024: Up next the April Lyrids
March 1, 2024
Binoculars for stargazing: Our top 6 tips here
February 29, 2024
Zodiacal light best in dark skies around the March equinox
February 25, 2024