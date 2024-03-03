Watch LIVE as Crew-8 launches to ISS tonight



Watch live above, as Crew-8 takes to the skies on Sunday, March 3, 2024, headed for ISS.

Crew-8 postponed to tonight

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station was scheduled to lift off last night (March 2, 2024). But unfavorable conditions in the flight path of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft caused last night’s launch to be scrubbed. Currently, liftoff is targeted for 10:53 p.m. EST Sunday night, March 3 (0353 UTC on March 4). And NASA coverage will begin some hours earlier, at 6:45 p.m. on March 3 (00:45 UTC on March 4), highlighting launch activities and goals for Crew-8.

Watch live in the video above.

At present, Crew 8 is scheduled to lift off in their SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, powered by a Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Members include:

• NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander

• NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, pilot

• NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, mission specialist

• Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Grebenkin, mission specialist

Crew-8 mission goals

NASA said:

Over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations will take place during Crew-8’s mission of approximately six months in space. Experiments will include using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases, studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plants at a cellular level, and testing whether wearing pressure cuffs on the legs could prevent fluid shifts and reduce health problems in astronauts.

Arrival at Kennedy Space Center in Florida

The Crew-8 arrival experience. Great spirits and a fun interview today with the media. Voice of astronaut Jeanette Epps. Coverage for @earthsky #crew8 #space #launch #nasa pic.twitter.com/B6GFJOkdN7 — Greg Diesel Walck (@GregDieselPhoto) February 25, 2024

Bottom line: The 4 space-goers in NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station are currently scheduled for a night launch on March 3, 2024.

Via NASA on YouTube

Visit NASA’s Crew-8 blog for the latest mission news.