Space

Watch the Progress 79 cargo launch October 27

Posted by
Lia De La Cruz
and
October 21, 2021
Progress 79: A white rocketship is pictured with flames and smoke beneath it on a black launch pad.
Progress 76 launched on July 23, 2020. Image via Roscosmos/ TASS.

Progress 79 takes flight next week

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Russia’s uncrewed Progress 79 cargo spacecraft, formally known as Progress MS-18, will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The resupply vehicle will bring almost three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). NASA hasn’t disclosed what rocket is launching Progress, but it’s likely to be a Soyuz. Live coverage of the launch will begin October 27 at 8:00 p.m. EDT (00:00 UTC or 5:00 a.m. October 28 Baikonur time) on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and its mobile app. Translate UTC to your time. The spacecraft will spend about two days in orbit around Earth before docking with the Zvezda service module on October 29. Watch here.

Roscosmos developed the Progress spacecraft to fill the need for a frequent inflow of essential payloads to make long-duration ISS missions possible. Previously, such loads were not practical to fit with passengers in the restricted space of a Soyuz. Next Wednesday’s launch will be the 170th flight of a Progress spacecraft. And, if all goes according to plan, Progress 79 will log many months in space.

Tonight: Progress 78 undocks

Meanwhile, Progress 78 – Progress 79’s predecessor – is wrapping up five months of operation at the station’s Poisk module this evening. At 7:42 p.m. EDT (23:43 UTC) on October 20, the spacecraft will undock from the outpost and spend the next two days preparing for a re-docking with the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module on Friday, October 22. NASA says the maneuver will allow Progress 78 to conduct leak checks of the Nauka module’s propellant lines before they’re used with the new module’s thrusters.

Bottom line: Watch a cargo spacecraft launch to the International Space Station on October 27, 2021.

Via NASA

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
October 21, 2021
 in 
Space

Lia De La Cruz

View Articles
About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Lia De La Cruz

View All
International Observe the Moon Night is tonight
October 16, 2021
And … action! 1st movie in space underway with Russian crew
October 8, 2021
Landsat: 5 decades of imagery and data
October 1, 2021
U.S. and China: Cooperation or competition in space?
September 19, 2021