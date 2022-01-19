Space

Watch 2022’s 1st spacewalk on January 19

Posted by
Lia De La Cruz
and
January 19, 2022
2022's 1st spacewalk: A man wearing a white astronaut suit with red stripes waves to the camera. A blue Earth and the blackness of space behind him set the backdrop.
Here’s a Russian cosmonaut – Sergey Ryazanskiy, Expedition 37 flight engineer – pictured during a spacewalk from the International Space Station in 2013. In the background is Earth’s horizon and the blackness of space. Image via NASA.

2022’s 1st spacewalk

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station to kick off the first spacewalk of this year. During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts will ready the new Prichal module for future visiting spacecrafts. NASA’s live coverage of the event will begin on Wednesday at 11 UTC (6 a.m. EST). The spacewalk itself starts at around 12 UTC (7 a.m. EST) and will last about 7 1/2 hours. Watch here.

The 2022 lunar calendars are here. Order yours before they’re gone!

The Prichal and Nauka modules

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in October 2021 as part of Expedition 66, will conduct the spacewalk. They’ll begin by exiting the Poisk module on the space-facing side of the station’s Russian segment. At completion, the pair will have installed new handrails, rendezvous antennas, a television camera, and docking targets on Prichal. The module automatically docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module in November 2021.

Looking toward the future, a Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts – part of the Expedition 67 crew – is the first scheduled docking to Prichal planned for March.

Shkaplerov will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 for the spacewalk. Look for him in a spacesuit with red stripes. Dubrov will be extravehicular crew member 2, wearing blue stripes. This spacewalk will be the third in Shkaplerov’s career, and the fourth for Dubrov.

Bottom line: Watch two Russian cosmonauts spacewalk on January 19, 2022. Watch here.

Read more from EarthSky: The Nauka module mishap that sent ISS tumbling

Via NASA

Posted 
January 19, 2022
 in 
Space

Lia De La Cruz

View Articles
About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.

