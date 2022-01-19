Watch 2022’s 1st spacewalk on January 19

2022’s 1st spacewalk

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station to kick off the first spacewalk of this year. During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts will ready the new Prichal module for future visiting spacecrafts. NASA’s live coverage of the event will begin on Wednesday at 11 UTC (6 a.m. EST). The spacewalk itself starts at around 12 UTC (7 a.m. EST) and will last about 7 1/2 hours. Watch here.

The Prichal and Nauka modules

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in October 2021 as part of Expedition 66, will conduct the spacewalk. They’ll begin by exiting the Poisk module on the space-facing side of the station’s Russian segment. At completion, the pair will have installed new handrails, rendezvous antennas, a television camera, and docking targets on Prichal. The module automatically docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module in November 2021.

Looking toward the future, a Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts – part of the Expedition 67 crew – is the first scheduled docking to Prichal planned for March.

Shkaplerov will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 for the spacewalk. Look for him in a spacesuit with red stripes. Dubrov will be extravehicular crew member 2, wearing blue stripes. This spacewalk will be the third in Shkaplerov’s career, and the fourth for Dubrov.

Bottom line: Watch two Russian cosmonauts spacewalk on January 19, 2022. Watch here.

Via NASA