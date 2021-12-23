EarthSky’s top photos from 2021

We have an amazing and supportive community at EarthSky. And one of the best ways to see it in action is to visit EarthSky Community Photos, where people share their recent astrophotos, as well as nature shots from their part of the globe … all while cheering on everyone else’s contributions. You all are awesome, and we love you! We’ve gathered together the most-viewed and clicked-upon photos at EarthSky in 2021, according to Google Analytics. Want to share your images in 2022? Submit recent photos here. And scroll down to see the EarthSky community’s top photos of 2021.

#10 – Moon’s corona

#9 – Milky Way and mountains

#8 – Venus and Mercury

#7 – A gaggle of geese

#6 – Hummingbird in flight

#5 – Lunar odd-radius halo

#4 – Flying Saucer cactus bloom

#3 – Nearly Total Lunar Eclipse

#2 – Comet Leonard and globular cluster M3

#1 – Aurora overhead

Bottom line: Enjoy EarthSky’s top photos from 2021. All these photos were taken by members of the EarthSky community from all around the globe.