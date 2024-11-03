Human WorldSpace

The crater-dome illusion: When your brain inverts the image

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
November 3, 2024
Crater-dome illusion: Side by side of the same crater, with one rotated so it looks like a dome.
This is Victoria Crater on Mars. It’s 2 images of the same crater, with one of the images rotated. Do you see a dome and a crater, 2 domes, or 2 craters? These images help demonstrate the crater-dome illusion, which also goes by the name of relief inversion. Image via MRO/ NASA PhotoJournal.

The 2025 EarthSky Lunar Calendar presale is here! First 100 purchases signed by the legendary Deborah Byrd as a thank you. Get yours today!

What is the crater-dome illusion?

When you’re looking at images of cratered worlds taken from spacecraft, do you see domes, bumps or mounds instead of craters? That’s because our brains are used to perceiving images as lit from above. This optical illusion is called the crater-dome illusion, or relief inversion. One quick way to try to get the images to “pop” into their correct relief is to rotate the two-dimensional images until the light source is from above.

In the example above, do you see the two images of Victoria Crater on Mars as a dome in one and a crater in the other? Or maybe two craters or two domes? Perhaps they even switch while you’re looking at them. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured these images of the 1/2 mile-wide crater in 2006. It’s an impact crater with sand dunes on the crater floor.

Inverted view of Earth

The same illusion happens when we look at satellite images from Earth as well. We often see images of Earth with north at the top. But when the image is of the Northern Hemisphere, the angle of sunlight is coming from below, and we can experience relief inversion. So it can happen with more than just craters. Below is an image of the vast canyonland area of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in the United States. The first shows the view with north up, like you would see on a map. But the view is lit from below.

Does the second image, rotated so that north is down, look more like a canyon system to you?

Side-by-side images of the same canyon network, with one looking inverted.
This is a satellite view of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in the United States. Does the north-up version on the left look like a raised branch instead of carved valley? That’s because the light source is from below. Image via NASA EO-1 Team.

Tricky landscape

Usually we know if something is a crater versus, say, a volcano. But bizarre landscapes can be misleading. The image below shows pink sand dunes and white salt flats. But at first blush, with north up, it looks as if it’s pinkish canyons.

Side-by-side of rows of furrowed pink with light colors in between.
This landscape is in the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter, or Rub’ al Khali. This unusual landscape may look like rows of canyons, but it’s actually pinkish sand dunes interspersed with lighter-colored salt flats. Image via NASA/ USGS.

The crater-dome illusion on the moon

Below is a relatively recent crater on the moon. Again, we see the image on the left looks more like a raised dome, possibly a volcanic feature. But in reality, the landform is a crater.

Side-by-side image of a crater, with the one on the left looking more like a peaked hump.
Here’s a crater on the moon. Does the image on the left look like a raised landform to you? Image via NASA/ GSFC/ Arizona State University.

More examples

Here are two more examples. Remember, if you want to invert the view, try rotating it!

2 views of the same dark crater with a bright center, one rotated.
This is Occator Crater on the dwarf planet Ceres. Do they look like craters or domes to you? Or can you see one of each? Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ UCLA/ MPS/ DLR/ IDA.

Try the next one yourself. Don’t feel bad if you can’t make it stop looking like a bump. Once your brain sees it as such, it will try to hold onto that view!

View looking down at a crater with a road and building near the top edge.
This is Barringer Crater in Arizona, aka Meteor Crater, viewed from above. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Bottom line: The crater-dome illusion happens when you look at an image of a crater and the angle of the light causes it to appear as a dome, bump or mound instead of a crater.

Posted 
November 3, 2024
 in 
Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Giant rats could help detect illegal wildlife trade
November 3, 2024
What’s that bright star by the moon? It’s Venus!
November 2, 2024
Evidence for ocean on Uranus moon Miranda is a surprise
October 30, 2024
Witch Head Nebula is perfect on October nights
October 29, 2024