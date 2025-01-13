Surprising spiral galaxy hosting a quasar jet

Hubblesite originally released this article on January 13, 2025. Edits by EarthSky.

Hubble discovered a young quasar jet in a spiral galaxy.

discovered a young quasar jet in a spiral galaxy. Quasar jets are typically found in elliptical galaxies, which are often born in galaxy mergers.

are typically found in elliptical galaxies, which are often born in galaxy mergers. This discovery challenges the idea that quasars form only in merging galaxies.

Young quasar jet in spiral galaxy

From from early ocean crossings to modern GPS, the night sky has played a crucial role in navigation. Today, the United States Navy uses not just stars, but also distant quasars young galaxies – blazingly bright objects, thought to be located at vast distances from Earth – as beacons. Quasars are thought to be distant galaxies with supermassive black holes at their hearts. They’re thought to be surrounded by brilliant hot disks of swirling gas that can blast off jets of material. These jets are most often found in quasars in large elliptical galaxies, thought to have formed in galaxy mergers. But a recent discovery mysteriously shows a quasar jet in a spiral galaxy.

Olivia Achenbach of the United States Naval Academy made the discovery during the course of a four-week internship. She was using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope to help reveal surprising properties in a quasar called J0742+2704. Achenbach commented:

The biggest surprise was seeing the distinct spiral shape in the Hubble Space Telescope images. At first, I was worried I had made an error.

Kristina Nyland of the Naval Research Laboratory, Achenbach’s adviser on the research, added:

We typically see quasars as older galaxies that have grown very massive, along with their central black holes … [we see usually see them] after they’ve gone through messy mergers and have come out with an elliptical shape. It’s extremely rare and exciting to find a quasar-hosting galaxy with spiral arms and a black hole that is more than 400 million times the mass of the sun — which is pretty big — plus young jets that weren’t detectable 20 years ago.

Typical quasar-hosting galaxies

The unusual quasar takes its place amid an active debate in the astronomy community over what triggers quasar jets. It can be significant in the evolution of galaxies, as the jets can suppress star formation. Some astronomers suspect that quasar jets are triggered by major galaxy mergers. That when the material from two or more galaxies mashes together, and heated gas is funneled toward merged black holes. Spiral galaxy quasars like J0742+2704, however, suggest that there may be other pathways for jet formation.

While J0742+2704 has maintained its spiral shape, the Hubble image does show intriguing signs of its potential interaction with other galaxies. One of its arms shows distortion, possibly a tidal tail.

According to Nyland:

Clearly there is something interesting going on. While the quasar has not experienced a major disruptive merger, it may be interacting with another galaxy, which is gravitationally tugging at its spiral arm.

Another ring galaxy is nearby

Also another galaxy that appears nearby in the Hubble image (though its location still needs to be spectroscopically confirmed) has a ring structure. This rare shape can occur after a galaxy interaction in which a smaller galaxy punches through the center of a spiral galaxy. Nyland indicated:

The ring galaxy near the quasar host galaxy could be an intriguing clue as to what is happening in this system. We may be witnessing the aftermath of the interaction that triggered this young quasar jet.

Both Achenbach and Nyland emphasize that this intriguing discovery is really a new starting point, and there will be additional multi-wavelength analysis of J0742+2704 with data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. It’s also a case for keeping our eyes on the skies. Achenbach concluded:

If we looked at this galaxy 20 years, or maybe even a decade ago, we would have seen a fairly average quasar and never known it would eventually be home to newborn jets. It goes to show that if you keep searching, you can find something remarkable that you never expected, and it can send you in a whole new direction of discovery.

Bottom line: A recent Hubble image reveals a spiral galaxy hosting quasar. Typically, quasars are older galaxies that have grown very massive and are not spiral shaped.

Via NASA

