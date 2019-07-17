Join space scientists marking Apollo anniversary

This evening (July 17, 2019), join space scientists at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., where they’ll discuss the legacy of Apollo 11, whose 50th anniversary is this week. Titled Small Steps and Giant Leaps: How Apollo 11 Shaped Our Understanding of Earth and Beyond, the event will highlight how the study of the moon has led to a deeper understanding of Earth and the solar system, including their origins, and what the world stands to learn from continuing planetary science missions.

The program will be streamed live on YouTube, and begins at 7 p.m. EDT (23:00 UTC; translate UTC to your time).

Watch the online presentation here.

Moderated by NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green, the panel will include:

– Sean Solomon, director of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory

– Sonia Tikoo, assistant professor at Stanford University

– Steven Hauck, professor of planetary geodynamics at Case Western Reserve University

– Heather Meyer, postdoctoral fellow at the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

The event is a partnership between the American Geophysical Union (AGU) and the National Archives and is a part of AGU’s Centennial celebration.

Bottom line: Watch leading space scientists discuss the legacy of Apollo 11 during this week’s 50th anniversary of the mission.