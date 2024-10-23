EarthSpace

Small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere just after discovery

Kelly Kizer Whitt
October 22, 2024
Asteroid hit Earth's atmosphere: Long-exposure photo, with very bright fireball.
The ATLAS survey discovered a small asteroid shortly before it hit Earth’s atmosphere on October 22, 2024. This is the 10th time astronomers have found an approaching space rock just before the asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere. This image shows a fireball from a different event. Tuesday’s asteroid hit over the Pacific Ocean. Image via Czech station No. 16 of the European Fireball Network/ Planetary Science Institute.

Small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere

For the 10th time ever and the 3rd time just this year, astronomers discovered an asteroid right before it impacted Earth’s atmosphere. The latest was a small space rock – perhaps 1 meter in diameter – which currently has the name A11dc6D. With just a handful of observations, the ATLAS survey briefly tracked the space rock before it harmlessly impacted the atmosphere above the Pacific Ocean.

The little asteroid would have led to a fireball – or exceptionally bright meteor – in the sky about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) off the California coast. And indeed, NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) reported a fireball at 10:54 UTC on October 22, 2024. The energy released from the impact with our atmosphere would have been a little less than that from the asteroid that hit above the Philippines on September 4, 2024.

How does the CNEOS see these fireballs over remote areas of the globe? With satellites used for mapping lightning. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM) captures both lightning and bright meteors that strike our atmosphere.

Peter Brown, a meteor scientist at Western University in Ontario, Canada, reported the impact on X:

A busy time for fireballs

Last night, October 21, was the peak of the Orionid meteor shower. Plus, last night there were hundreds of witnesses who captured video and reported seeing a fireball near the U.S.-Canada border around Lake Erie. This event happened at around 7 p.m. EDT (23 UTC) on October 21, 2024.

According to NASA:

Every day, Earth is bombarded with more than 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles. About once a year, an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth’s atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before reaching the surface.

So this 1-meter asteroid was pretty unremarkable, except that astronomers spotted it before impact. And with our increasing technology, this will become a more frequent occurrence.

If you capture a photo of a fireball or bright meteor, submit it to us!

Bottom line: A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere just after it was discovered on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. It impacted harmlessly over the Pacific Ocean.

October 22, 2024
Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt - EarthSky’s nature and travel vlogger on YouTube - writes and edits some of the most fascinating stories at EarthSky.org. She's been writing about science, with a focus on astronomy, for decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine and made regular contributions to other outlets, including AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club. She has nine published books, including a children's picture book, Solar System Forecast, and a young adult dystopian novel, A Different Sky.

