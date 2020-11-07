The sun is becoming active again

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of an active region on the sun – a giant sunspot region – known as AR 2781. It was making its way across the sun’s visible surface last week, but will soon rotate out of view, moving to the back side of the sun.
