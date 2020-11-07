menu
The sun is becoming active again

Posted by in Space | Today's Image | November 7, 2020

EarthSky community members have captured the giant sunspot region – AR 2781 – currently making its way across the sun’s visible surface.

A whole image of the sun, with an inset of black spots surrounded by dark rims.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel in Bacau, Romania, wrote, “Sun and the active region 2781 on November 6, 2020.” This giant sunspot region – labeled AR 2781 – has been making its way across the visible surface of the sun in recent days. The sun’s new 11-year cycle of activity (Cycle 25) has just started, after being at a low ebb in recent years. Expect sunspots to become more common in the years ahead. Read more about Cycle 25.

Round yellow globe of sun, with small set of spots and blotches nearing the left limb, in about the 8 o'clock position.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Aurelian Neacsu in Visina, Dambovita, Romania, wrote on November 6: “The sun today. Some new spots can be seen on its surface, a sign that it is increasingly active. Photo taken through solar filter telescope.” Thank you, Aurelian!

A closeup of a sunspot region.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Victor C. Rogus in Sedona, Arizona, captured this close-up of AR 2781 on November 5, 2020. Thank you, Victor!

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of an active region on the sun – a giant sunspot region – known as AR 2781. It was making its way across the sun’s visible surface last week, but will soon rotate out of view, moving to the back side of the sun.

Read more: Solar Cycle 25 is here

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

