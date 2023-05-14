NASA’s Astrophoto Challenge for summer 2023



Watch this video to learn more about NASA’s summer 2023 Astrophoto Challenge.

NASA’s Astrophoto Challenge

NASA is holding an Astrophoto Challenge for summer 2023, which runs from May 15 to July 31. The focus of this summer’s challenge is the dramatic Phantom Galaxy, M74. You can use real astronomical data and tools to create your own images and explore the mysterious structures within this galaxy. Or, just create an image that you think is beautiful.

In the challenge, you have the opportunity to capture your own real-time telescope image using the MicroObservatory robotic telescope network. You can also work with an archival set of data files taken with multi-wavelength NASA, ESA, and CSA space telescope missions (Webb, Hubble, Chandra, Spitzer, and XMM-Newton).

NASA’s Astrophoto Challenge includes instructions on how to turn the data into beautiful composite images with a simple and free web-based image processing tool used by professional astronomers. The JS9 image processing tool is widely used by the astronomical community to process and analyze the data. NASA’s Astrophoto Challenge uses a version of this tool, JS9-4L, developed for learners.

What is the Phantom Galaxy?

The Phantom Galaxy – M74 – lies in the constellation Pisces. The galaxy is home to about 100 billion stars. It was the focus of one of the Webb Space Telescope’s earliest images. Scientists have spotted three supernovas in the galaxy, in 2002, 2003 and 2013. The galaxy may also be home to an uncommonly sized intermediate-mass black hole.

Follow this link to join the summer 2023 Astrophoto Challenge.

Bottom line: NASA invites the public to participate in its Astrophoto Challenge for summer 2023. Learn the details here.