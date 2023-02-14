Space

1/2-mile-wide asteroid will pass Earth safely on February 15-16

Eddie Irizarry
February 13, 2023
Star chart with crosshairs showing location of asteroid on February 13, 2023.
On the night of February 13, 2023, asteroid 2005 YY128 is in the south-southeastern sky as seen by viewers in the southern U.S. The 1/2-mile-wide (1-km-wide) asteroid will pass Earth safely on February 15 and 16, 2023. It will be bright enough for observers with 8-inch telescopes to spot. Illustration via Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.

Asteroid will pass Earth safely this week

Yet another asteroid in the news! This one is a little less splashy than the recent disintegration of the 1-meter-wide asteroid over France, but observers with telescopes can watch it. In fact, on recent nights, amateur astronomers using telescopes have already been able to spot this larger space rock that scientists estimate at almost a 1/2-mile-wide (1-km-wide). This asteroid, 199145, is set to safely pass by our planet on the night of Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Astronomers at Kitt Peak Observatory in Tucson, Arizona, discovered asteroid 199145 (2005 YY128) on December 30, 2005.

With a diameter between 1,903 feet (580 meters) to 4,265 feet (1.3 km), the space rock earned the classification of a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Its medium size makes it bright enough that observers with an 8-inch or larger telescope can spot it. Furthermore, sky enthusiasts with camera-equipped scopes have been able to capture the asteroid even in smaller telescopes.

This week, asteroid 2005 YY128 is having its closest approach to Earth in more than 400 years. However, there’s nothing to fear. That’s because its orbit is well known, and it will safely pass by our planet’s south pole at about 12 lunar distances. Its closest approach will occur on February 15, 2023, around 7:46 p.m. EST.

The path of the asteroid

The Apollo-type asteroid is traveling through space at a speed of 55,140 miles per hour (88,740 km/h or 24.65 km/sec), relative to Earth. The space rock’s high speed allows amateur astronomers to detect its motion in front of the stars. However, the distance makes it appear as a slow-moving object.

This video shows asteroid 2005 YY128, which appears as a small moving star. Raymond Negron captured the asteroid with a 92-mm telescope from Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico:

Astronomers are using the Goldstone Antenna in California to try to obtain radar images of asteroid 2005 YY128 from February 11 to 13, 2023.

Observers in the southern U.S. can try to spot the space rock using telescopes on the night of February 13, while those in the Southern Hemisphere will be favored during the asteroid’s closest approach.

Star charts for asteroid 2005 YY128

Star chart showing asteroid near one star labeled HIP 50163.
Observers using computerized or “GoTo” telescopes can point their instruments at reference star HIP 50163 to try to spot the space rock on February 13, 2023, around 11:30 p.m. EST from the southern U.S. Illustration via Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.
Star chart showing location of the asteroid from the Southern Hemisphere among constellations.
On the night of closest approach, observers in the Southern Hemisphere with telescopes can spot asteroid 2005 YY128. This chart shows its location as seen from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Illustration via Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.
tar chart showing location of the asteroid from the Southern Hemisphere.
Observers in the Southern Hemisphere with GoTo or computerized telescopes can point their optics at the reference star to see asteroid 2005 YY128 on the night of closest approach (February 15-16) at around 00:46 UTC on February 16. Illustration via Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.

Bottom line: A 1/2-mile-wide (1-km-wide) asteroid will pass Earth safely on February 15 and 16, 2023. Observers with telescopes can spot it. See star charts here.

February 13, 2023
Eddie Irizarry

Eddie Irizarry of the Sociedad de Astronomía del Caribe (Astronomical Society of the Caribbean) has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He loves public outreach and has published multiple astronomy articles for EarthSky, as well as for newspapers in Puerto Rico. He has also offered dozens of conferences related to asteroids and comets at the Arecibo Observatory. Asteroid 33012EddieIrizarry, a 7.8 km space rock, has been named in his honor.

