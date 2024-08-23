Mars mission to send Blue and Gold satellites to Red Planet

Mars mission will study hybrid magnetosphere on the cheap

A new, cost-effective Mars mission will soon be its way to the red planet. A pair of small satellites will fly into Earth orbit no earlier than October 2024. The twin satellites, called Blue and Gold, were built to study the workings of Mars’ unique hybrid magnetosphere. They’ll be going on an 11-month journey to Mars.

The 5-month mission at the red planet – the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) – represents a proof-of-concept. NASA and its partners want to find out if they can study the solar system without breaking the bank. ESCAPADE relies on new spaceflight technology to keep costs down, mission leader Robert Lillis previously said in a talk with UC Berkeley News:

ESCAPADE and two other NASA missions recently approved are experiments to see whether advances in the space industry over the last five to 10 years can translate to a much better bang for the buck in terms of science per dollar. Sending two spacecraft to Mars for the total cost of under $80 million is just unheard of, but current NASA leadership is taking the risk.

The risk is a mission failure. But at 10% the cost, NASA figures it can afford to roll the dice. Lillis put it this way:

Instead of spending $800 million for a 95% chance of success, can we spend $80 million for an 80% chance? This is what NASA is trying to find out with these missions, and we are lucky to be one of the guinea pigs.

Going for the Gold and Blue on Mars

Lillis is also the University of California, Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) associate director for planetary science and astrobiology. The SSL – working in conjunction with the NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center – engineered the twin probes. In managing the mission, the SSL will run the onboard instruments and process the data. It’s also flying the craft.

And so that’s why the satellites are named Gold and Blue. They’re the official Berkeley colors. Sending two satellites to scan the same terrain will give ESCAPADE’s data an added dimension, Lillis said:

With simultaneous two-point observations of the solar wind and Mars’ ionosphere and magnetosphere, ESCAPADE will bring us the first stereo picture of this highly dynamic plasma environment.

Figuring out how Mars gets electrically charged

The Mars mission aims to track the internal workings of the planet’s magnetosphere. They want to know how energy and matter from the solar wind makes its way in and out of Mars’ planetwide magnetic field. The field is unlike those on other planets. It is a hybrid of a solar-induced magnetosphere like that on Venus, with contributions from magnetic fields on its surface. Plus there’s larger-scale global influences.

NASA described the mission goals for probes:

ESCAPADE will analyze how Mars’ magnetic field guides particle flows around the planet, how energy and momentum are transported from the solar wind through the magnetosphere and what processes control the flow of energy and matter into and out of the Martian atmosphere.

ESCAPADE is part of the NASA Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program. The spacecraft is relatively small, with a mass under 200 pounds (90 kg). Onboard are a magnetometer, an electrostatic analyzer to measure superthermal ions and electrons and a plasma density probe.

The end of the mission is planned for March 2027.

Bottom line: The Mars mission ESCAPADE will study the red planet’s magnetosphere using a pair of small satellites. ESCAPADE will launch no earlier than October 2024.

