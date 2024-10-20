Space

Could microbial life on Mars be hiding under ice?

Posted by
Paul Scott Anderson
and
October 20, 2024
Life on Mars: Long fan-shaped gullies carved into gray rocky terrain, seen from above.
View larger. | Gullies in Terra Sirenum on Mars. Scientists say the white patches are dusty water ice. These kinds of ice deposits could have pools of liquid water underneath them. Enough sunlight could filter through the ice to support possible photosynthetic microbial life on Mars. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech/ University of Arizona.
  • Is there life on Mars? We still don’t know for sure.
  • Microbial life could exist below dusty ice deposits, a new study from NASA said.
  • Pools of liquid water below the ice and sunlight passing through the translucent ice could support photosynthesis and microbial life, similar to what happens on Earth.

Microbial life on Mars?

We don’t know for sure if Mars ever had – or even still has – any kind of life. The surface of Mars today is hostile for any form of life, even microbes. Some scientists say microbes could possibly be found underground, where they would be more protected from the harsh conditions on the surface. Now there’s another idea. A new NASA study suggested that beneath ice deposits would be a good place to look for life. The researchers said on October 17, 2024, that meltwater underneath dusty ice could be an ideal home for microbes. There would also still be enough sunlight passing through the translucent ice for photosynthesis to occur.

The researchers published their peer-reviewed findings in Communications Earth & Environment (Nature) on October 17, 2024.

Life on Mars? Try looking under ice

Water is essential for life on Earth. So it makes sense to “follow the water” on Mars as well. The problem is that water can’t remain on the surface due to the extreme cold and thin atmosphere. At most, there are small amounts of temporary salty brines in the soil. There may be liquid water much deeper down in the crust, but too deep for rovers or future astronauts to reach.

But there’s another possibility. On Earth, pools of meltwater can exist beneath layers of ice (or on top, since the atmosphere is much thicker). The same could be true for Mars as well. There are plenty of ice deposits, especially at the poles. Dusty ice in particular would be ideal for such meltwater to exist.

Using computer modeling, the researchers found that for some surface ice deposits on Mars, enough sunlight could filter through the translucent ice to support photosynthesis. There should also be some meltwater beneath the ice, similar to Earth.

Lead author Aditya Khuller, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge, California, said:

If we’re trying to find life anywhere in the universe today, Martian ice exposures are probably one of the most accessible places we should be looking.

Deep layer of ice with large, very deep hole and thin stream of water flowing into the hole.
View larger. | A stream of meltwater runs into a moulin – a deep vertical round hole – in Athabasca Glacier, Alberta, Canada. Meltwater can also form beneath ice on Earth and support thriving ecosystems. Image via ImagePerson/ Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Dusty ice and photosynthesis

According to the new study, ice deposits with some dust mixed in would be ideal. The darker dust would absorb more sunlight, helping ice at the bottom of the deposits to melt. This same process happens on Earth as well. On the surface, ice will sublimate directly into gas in the cold, thin atmosphere. But below a layer of ice, it can become liquid.

How does this happen on Earth? As co-author Phil Christensen at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, noted:

This is a common phenomenon on Earth. Dense snow and ice can melt from the inside out, letting in sunlight that warms it like a greenhouse, rather than melting from the top down.

In earthly ice deposits, particles of dust – known as cryoconite – can create holes in ice, called cryoconite holes. The dust particles melt the ice where they land. The holes gets a bit deeper each summer when it’s warmer. When the particles eventually stop sinking into the ice, they form pools of meltwater around them. And indeed, those small pools become thriving ecosystems.

The most likely locations for such dusty ice deposits would be in the Martian “tropics,” between 30 degrees and 60 degrees latitude, in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

In addition, the study found enough sunlight could pass through the ice to support photosynthesis as deep as 9 feet (3 meters). Not only would the overlaying ice help keep the water pools liquid, it would also protect any organisms from the deadly radiation on the surface.

With both liquid water and photosynthesis being theoretically possible, these Martian ice deposits would be a good place to search for evidence of current, or past, microbial life.

Other possible Martian water

Last August, scientists said there is now evidence for an ocean’s worth of liquid water deep underground in the Martian crust. The water would be 7 to 13 miles (11 to 20 km) below the surface. This is deep enough that, according to the study, temperatures could keep the water liquid. No ice cover needed. But that also means it is inaccessible for study by any rovers or even future astronauts in the foreseeable future.

There is also the tentative discovery of lakes of water beneath the south polar ice cap. That has been a subject of ongoing debate, however.

Bottom line: A new NASA study said microbial life on Mars could exist in pools of liquid water beneath dusty ice deposits, with enough sunlight for photosynthesis.

Source: Potential for photosynthesis on Mars within snow and ice

Via NASA

Read more: Oceans of water on Mars deep underground?

Read more: To find water on Mars, listen to marsquakes

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
October 20, 2024
 in 
Space

Paul Scott Anderson

View Articles
About the Author:
Paul Scott Anderson has had a passion for space exploration that began when he was a child when he watched Carl Sagan’s Cosmos. He studied English, writing, art and computer/publication design in high school and college. He later started his blog The Meridiani Journal in 2005, which was later renamed Planetaria. He also later started the blog Fermi Paradoxica, about the search for life elsewhere in the universe. While interested in all aspects of space exploration, his primary passion is planetary science and SETI. In 2011, he started writing about space on a freelance basis with Universe Today. He has also written for SpaceFlight Insider and AmericaSpace and has also been published in The Mars Quarterly. He also did some supplementary writing for the iOS app Exoplanet. He has been writing for EarthSky since 2018, and also assists with proofing and social media.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Paul Scott Anderson

View All
Is there a volcanic exomoon orbiting this giant exoplanet?
October 18, 2024
A steam world exoplanet with an earthlike atmosphere?
October 16, 2024
Ice on the moon is widespread, new study shows
October 14, 2024
Complex organics on Enceladus: A clue to possible life?
October 9, 2024