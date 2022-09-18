Human WorldSpace

Launches: Blue Origin crewed flights grounded

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
September 18, 2022
Launches: A bald man in sunglasses and a flight suit, standing in front of a rocket.
Jeff Bezos – founder of Amazon in 1994 and Blue Origin in 2000 – poses with the rocketship he rode into space in July 2021. Today in Launches, the FAA has grounded Blue Origin crewed flights following a launch misfire on September 12, 2022. Image via Blue Origin.

Launches: Blue Origin crewed flights grounded after misfire

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has halted crewed missions aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard-23. This follows a mishap during a launch on Monday (September 12, 2022) from Launch Site One in West Texas. An anomaly in the main booster caused it to misfire seconds into the flight. Fortunately, the unmanned cargo capsule it was carrying rocketed away to safety.

Reuters reported that the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will oversee the FAA’s investigation. It also described the incident:

Just over a minute after liftoff and roughly five miles (8 km) above ground, the New Shepard booster’s engines flared unexpectedly during ascent. The capsule’s abort motor system triggered almost immediately, jetting the craft away from the faulty rocket before parachuting back to land intact.

Blue Origin’s livestream of the liftoff shows the incident. You can see the instantaneous firing of the capsule’s emergency separation rockets and its descent by parachute.

Routine and mandatory investigation

Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Chairman Don Beyer (D-VA), in a statement issued after the misfire, described why the failure is being scrutinized:

Today’s booster failure of NS-23 is a compelling reminder of the risks of spaceflight. As Chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, I take our oversight role in this area very seriously.

A statement from the FAA (reported by SpacePolicyOnline.com) gave a terse recounting of the events on September 12. It also described the investigation as routine and mandatory:

The anomaly that occurred triggered the capsule escape system. The capsule landed safely, and the booster impacted within the designated hazard area. No injuries or public property damage have been reported. This was a payload-only mission; there were no humans aboard.

Before the New Shepard vehicle can return to flight, the FAA will determine whether any system, process or procedure related to the mishap affected public safety. This is standard practice for all mishap investigations.

Bottom line: The FAA has grounded crewed flights aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard until it can complete an investigation of a launch mishap on September 12, 2022.

Read more: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight soars to the edge of space

Posted 
September 18, 2022
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Launches: CAPSTONE recovery efforts continue
September 18, 2022
Launches: The Owl Spreads Its Wings September 15
September 15, 2022
Launches: Mammoth BlueWalker 3 satellite heads to orbit
September 13, 2022
Launches: The Owl Spreads Its Wings on September 15
September 7, 2022