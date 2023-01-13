Korean moon probe Danuri, or ‘moon enjoy’

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) has released a set of black-and-white images of the Earth and moon that rival the work of legendary nature photographer Ansel Adams. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter – also known as KPLO or Danuri (moon enjoy) – captured the soon-to-be-iconic pictures during an approach to the moon, and later as it orbited 100 km (62 miles) above the lunar surface.

South Korea launched Danuri on August 5, 2022, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster. The probe entered lunar orbit on December 26, 2022. This month (January 2023), it’s due to begin studying the moon for a mission that should last at least a year.

According to KARI’s highly-detailed mission summary, the probe’s set of six instruments and cameras will study the makeup of the moon, as well as provide high-definition imagery of permanently shadowed areas near the moon’s poles.

Earth and moon in stunning black-and-white

The set of eight images from Danuri includes two shots of Earth seen over the darkened lunar limb, a study of the moon transiting the Earth as seen from deep space, two portraits of the illuminated far side of the moon, another two portraits of Earth in full illumination, and a deep-space portrait of Earth and its natural satellite.

The mission is just starting in January 2023. Let’s see what else it brings!

Bottom line: A lunar probe captured iconic black-and-white images of Earth and the moon.