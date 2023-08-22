Space

NASA is ‘all eyes’ on the ice giants … and you can help!

Posted by
Paul Scott Anderson
and
August 22, 2023
ice giants: Light bluish-green sphere on left and darker bluish and streaked sphere on right, on black background.
View larger. | NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft captured these views of Uranus in 1986 (left) and Neptune (right) in 1989. Now, the New Horizons spacecraft and Hubble Space Telescope will turn their eyes to these ice giants in September. And NASA wants amateur astronomers to make their own observations at the same time. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech.

Are you an amateur astronomer? Would you like to help NASA with one of its deep space missions? Well now’s your chance! The New Horizons spacecraft is now in the outer fringes of the solar system, much farther than Pluto. But in September, it will look back to observe the two ice giants, Uranus and Neptune. The Hubble Space Telescope will help out, too. And as NASA announced earlier this month, you can observe these distant worlds at the same time and share your images with the mission team and on social media.

Looking back at the ice giants

New Horizons is in the Kuiper Belt, more than five billion miles (eight billion km) from Earth. That is even farther away than Pluto, which the spacecraft flew past and studied in 2015. From that vantage point, New Horizons will look back toward the solar system. For these observations, all eyes will be on Uranus and Neptune. Mission scientists say that by looking at them “from behind,” New Horizons can observe them in a way that we never can on Earth. The images and other data will provide new insight into the atmospheres of the two giant worlds. And indeed they are two different and unique worlds, despite looking superficially similar.

The observations will help provide new details about both the planets’ atmospheres themselves and how heat is transferred from the their cores to the deep atmospheres that envelope those cores.

Bluish sphere with large white patch on top on left and bluish sphere with smaller white patches on right.Left: bluish sphere with large white patch on top. Right: blue sphere with smaller white patches.
View larger. | Bright and dark clouds and storms on Uranus (left) and Neptune (right) as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope in September 2018. Now Hubble and New Horizons will take another look next month. Image via NASA/ ESA/ A. Simon (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center)/ M.H. Wong/ A. Hsu (University of California, Berkeley)/ HubbleSite.

Amateur astronomers needed

New Horizons and Hubble will be able to study a lot of details in the planets’ atmospheres. But NASA also wants help from amateur astronomers. They can supplement the observations in ways that New Horizons and Hubble cannot do.

Alan Stern is the New Horizons principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado. He stated:

By combining the information New Horizons collects in space with data from telescopes on Earth, we can supplement and even strengthen our models to uncover the mysteries swirling in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune. Even from amateur astronomer telescopes as small as 16 inches, these complementary observations can be extremely important.

In particular, the astronomers can help track bright features in the planets’ atmospheres. And they can do that for longer periods of time.

Later, you can post your images on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. You can include details such as time and date and what filter passbands you used. Be sure to include the hashtag #NHIceGiants in your posts. That way, the New Horizons mission team can collect the images as part of the campaign.

Boxy spacecraft with large radio dish, near rocky planet, its large moon and sun in distance.
View larger. | NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft swept past Pluto and its moons on July 14, 2015. Currently, it is more than 5 billion miles (8 billion km) from Earth. In September, it will “look back” at Uranus and Neptune. Image via NASA.

More information available soon

NASA says that additional details about the campaign will be posted soon, including website URL, finder charts and observation tables.

As for New Horizons and Hubble, those images will be publicly available later this year. The Hubble images will be posted in late September on the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes (MAST) website. The New Horizons images will be published separately by the end of 2023.

Previous images from Hubble in 2019 showed bright and dark storms on both planets. And in a new study of images from the past 30 years from Hubble and the W.M. Keck Observatory, scientists have found that Neptune’s clouds have almost completely disappeared. They are expected to reappear over the next few years, however. It will be interesting to see what New Horizons and Hubble see next month!

Bottom line: NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft and Hubble Space Telescope will turn their eyes to the ice giants – Uranus and Neptune – in September. And NASA wants your help!

Via NASA

Read more: Why Neptune and Uranus are different

Read more: New Hubble images show storms on Uranus and Neptune

Posted 
August 22, 2023
 in 
Space

Paul Scott Anderson

View Articles
About the Author:
Paul Scott Anderson has had a passion for space exploration that began when he was a child when he watched Carl Sagan’s Cosmos. While in school he was known for his passion for space exploration and astronomy. He started his blog The Meridiani Journal in 2005, which was a chronicle of planetary exploration. In 2015, the blog was renamed as Planetaria. While interested in all aspects of space exploration, his primary passion is planetary science. In 2011, he started writing about space on a freelance basis, and now currently writes for AmericaSpace and Futurism (part of Vocal). He has also written for Universe Today and SpaceFlight Insider, and has also been published in The Mars Quarterly and has done supplementary writing for the well-known iOS app Exoplanet for iPhone and iPad.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Paul Scott Anderson

View All
Are the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanets habitable, or not?
August 21, 2023
Surf’s up! Waves on heartbeat star are as tall as 3 suns
August 18, 2023
Ancient ‘honeycomb’ mud on Mars boosts chances for life
August 16, 2023
The centuries-long effects of Saturn storms
August 13, 2023