Floating in Heaven

Just released! The Space Telescope Science Institute posted this new music video on its YouTube this afternoon (July 12, 2022). The song is called Floating In Heaven, and its producers – 10cc founder Graham Gouldman and featuring astrophysicist and Queen lead guitarist and co-founder Brian May – call it:

… a soundtrack for the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope … it commemorates the historic July 12, 2022 unveiling of Webb’s first images.

The song accompanies a Webb Telescope video that explores the wonders of the “Cosmic Cliffs” in the Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, the Southern Ring Nebula, and Webb’s First Deep Field, SMACS 0723.

Credits

“Floating In Heaven”

Performed by Graham Gouldman and Brian May

Written by Graham Gouldman

Graham Gouldman: Lead vocal and backing vocals; bass guitar; acoustic guitars, slide guitar; drum programming; Gizmotron

Brian May: Guitars, backing vocals

Graeme Pleeth: Hammond organ; piano; synth

Produced by Graham Gouldman, Graeme Pleeth and Brian May

Engineered and mixed by Graeme Pleeth and Justin Shirley-Smith

Additional engineering by Kris Fredriksson

Mastered by Bob Ludwig

Video Credits: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), and the Webb Early Release Observations (ERO) Production Team.

The ERO Production Team is: Claire Blome, Hannah Braun, Matthew Brown, Margaret Carruthers, Dan Coe, Joseph DePasquale, Nestor Espinoza, Macarena Garcia Marin, Karl Gordon, Alaina Henry, Leah Hustak, Andi James, Ann Jenkins, Anton Koekemoer, Stephanie LaMassa, David Law, Alexandra Lockwood, Amaya Moro-Martin, Susan Mullally, Alyssa Pagan, Dani Player, Klaus Pontoppidan, Charles Proffitt, Christine Pulliam, Leah Ramsay, Swara Ravindranath, Neill Reid, Massimo Robberto, Elena Sabbi, Leonardo Ubeda.

The EROs were also made possible by the foundational efforts and support from the JWST instruments, STScI planning and scheduling, Data Management teams, and Office of Public Outreach.

Bottom line: Floating in Heaven – a new music video featuring Brian May – commemorates the July 12, 2022 unveiling of Webb’s first images.

