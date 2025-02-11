Einstein ring spotted around a nearby galaxy

When massive galaxies bend the light of more distant galaxies , it can create a ring of light around the foreground galaxy known as an Einstein ring.

, it can create a ring of light around the foreground galaxy known as an Einstein ring. The Euclid space telescope spotted an Einstein ring around the galaxy NGC 6505 in September 2023, while it was still in its testing phase.

around the galaxy NGC 6505 in September 2023, while it was still in its testing phase. This Einstein ring is around a nearby galaxy that scientists have known about since the 1880s. Yet this is the first time they’ve been able to see the ring.

ESA published this original article on February 10, 2025. Edits by EarthSky.

Einstein ring spotted around nearby galaxy

Euclid, the European Space Agency’s dark universe detective, has made an astonishing discovery – right in our cosmic backyard. The spacecraft blasted off on its six-year mission to explore the dark universe on July 1, 2023. Before the spacecraft could begin its survey, the team of scientists and engineers on Earth had to make sure everything was working properly. During this early testing phase, in September 2023, Euclid sent some images back to Earth. They were deliberately out of focus, but in one fuzzy image Euclid Archive Scientist Bruno Altieri saw a hint of a very special phenomenon and decided to take a closer look.

Altieri said:

I look at the data from Euclid as it comes in. Even from that first observation, I could see it, but after Euclid made more observations of the area, we could see a perfect Einstein ring. For me, with a lifelong interest in gravitational lensing, that was amazing.

The Einstein Ring, an extremely rare phenomenon, turned out to be hiding in plain sight in a galaxy not far away. The galaxy, called NGC 6505, is around 590 million light-years from Earth, a stone’s throw away in cosmic terms.

A closer look

The ring around the foreground galaxy is made up of light from a farther out bright galaxy. This background galaxy is 4.42 billion light-years away. And its light has been distorted by gravity on its way to us. The far-away galaxy hasn’t been observed before and doesn’t yet have a name.

Conor O’Riordan, of the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, Germany was the lead author of the first scientific paper analyzing the ring. O’Riordan said:

An Einstein ring is an example of strong gravitational lensing. All strong lenses are special, because they’re so rare, and they’re incredibly useful scientifically. This one is particularly special, because it’s so close to Earth and the alignment makes it very beautiful.

What is an Einstein ring?

Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicts that light will bend around objects in space, so that they focus the light like a giant lens. This gravitational lensing effect is bigger for more massive objects: galaxies and clusters of galaxies. It means we can sometimes see the light from distant galaxies that would otherwise be hidden.

If the alignment is just right, the light from the distant source galaxy bends to form a spectacular ring around the foreground object. These Einstein rings are a rich laboratory for scientists. Studying their gravitational effects can help us learn about the expansion of the universe, detect the effects of invisible dark matter and dark energy, and investigate the background source whose light is bent by dark matter in between us and the source.

Valeria Pettorino, ESA Euclid Project Scientist, said:

I find it very intriguing that this ring was observed within a well-known galaxy, which was first discovered in 1884. The galaxy has been known to astronomers for a very long time. And yet this ring was never observed before. This demonstrates how powerful Euclid is, finding new things even in places we thought we knew well. This discovery is very encouraging for the future of the Euclid mission and demonstrates its fantastic capabilities.

What’s next for Euclid?

By exploring how the universe has expanded and formed over its cosmic history, Euclid will reveal more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter. The space telescope will map more than a third of the sky, observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years. It is expected to find around 100,000 strong lenses. But to find one that’s so spectacular – and so close to home – is astonishing. Until now, less than 1,000 strong lenses were known, and even fewer were imaged at high resolution. Conor added:

Euclid is going to revolutionize the field, with all this data we’ve never had before.

Although this Einstein ring is stunning, Euclid’s main job is searching for the more subtle effects of weak gravitational lensing, where background galaxies appear only mildly stretched or displaced. To detect this effect, scientists will need to analyze billions of galaxies. Euclid began its detailed survey of the sky on February 14, 2024. It’s gradually creating the most extensive 3D map of the universe yet. Such an amazing find, so early in its mission, means Euclid is on course to uncover many more hidden secrets.

Bottom line: The Euclid space telescope has discovered an Einstein ring around a nearby galaxy. The Einstein ring gives us a peek at a much more distant galaxy.

Source: Euclid: A complete Einstein ring in NGC 6505

Via ESA