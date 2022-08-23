Bill Nye

Wired posted this video on its YouTube page on August 18, 2022. And it’s heart-warming to see Bill Nye the Science Guy back on the screen. We missed you, Bill! We’d been wondering what you were up to, besides serving as CEO of the Planetary Society since 2010. And, wow, what an awesome explanation of the new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Wired wrote:

The James Webb Space Telescope has dazzled us with its first batch of images. [We] got in touch with the one and only Bill Nye to break down some of these astonishing photos, explaining what we’re really looking at. Bill analyzes some images of the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet and more.

Don’t miss this video. It’s great. Thanks, Wired! And thank you to the inimitable Bill Nye.

Bottom line: In this new video from Wired, Bill Nye explains what we’re seeing in some of the new Webb Space Telescope images.