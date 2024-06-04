Space

Asteroid’s double moon points to a complex history

Posted by
Paul Scott Anderson
and
June 4, 2024
Asteroid's double moon: Light gray rock-like body with small double body nearby, on black background.
The Lucy mission took this image a few minutes after closest approach on November 1, 2023. We clearly see the asteroid’s double moon, Selam, on the right, as 2 smaller bodies stuck together. The asteroid Dinkinesh is on the left. Image via NASA/ SwRI/ Johns Hopkins APL/ NOIRLab.
  • A new study of asteroid Dinkinesh and its moon Selam, led by researchers at Southwest Research Institute, shows a complex geological history for both bodies.
  • Data from NASA’s Lucy mission, which passed by Dinkinesh in November 2023, show ejected material from the larger asteroid likely formed its satellite, the dual-lobed Selam.
  • Lucy will be visiting at least nine more asteroids during its mission, including eight Trojan asteroids near Jupiter.

Asteroid Dinkinesh and its lobed moon, Selam

When the NASA spacecraft Lucy visited the asteroid Dinkinesh in the main asteroid belt in November 2023, it made quite a discovery. It found Dinkinesh had a small companion moon, which researchers named Selam. A few days after that discovery, more images from Lucy showed Selam wasn’t just a single satellite but two fused together. A team led by researchers at Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) in Boulder, Colorado, recently studied data sent back by Lucy. They said on May 30, 2024, that new research shows how the asteroid’s double moon points to a complex history of all three mini-worlds.

The researchers published their findings in a new peer-reviewed paper in Nature on May 29, 2024.

Asteroid’s double moon

Scientists say Selam likely formed when material on Dinkinesh shifted, which created a trough on the asteroid and ejected material into space. Some material fell back on Dinkinesh and formed a ridge. Then, some of the other ejected material coalesced to form Selam. Astronomers aren’t quite sure how the satellite arrived at its current form of two lobes stuck together, or what scientists call a contact binary. But these closer looks at the ridged asteroid Dinkinesh and binary Selam suggest they have a lot of internal strength. Lead author Hal Levison at SwRI said:

This flyby showed us Dinkinesh has some strength and allowed us to do a little ‘archaeology’ to see how this tiny asteroid evolved. When it broke apart, a disk of material formed, some of which rained back onto the surface, creating the ridge.

Levison also said:

To understand the history of planets like Earth, we need to understand how objects behave when they hit each other, which is affected by the strength of the planetary materials. We think the planets formed as zillions of objects orbiting the sun, like asteroids, ran into each other. Whether objects break apart when they hit or stick together has a lot to do with their strength and internal structure.

So just how the material from Dinkinesh formed the lobed moonlet is still uncertain. As astrophysicist Kevin Walsh at SwRI explained:

We see ridges around asteroids’ equators regularly among near-Earth asteroids, but seeing one up close, around an asteroid with a satellite, helps to unravel some of the possible histories of these binary asteroids.

Asteroid’s double moon delivers data and delights

The Lucy flyby provided data and unexpected delights. Simone Marchi, Lucy deputy principal investigator and second author of the paper, said:

The Lucy science team started gathering data about Dinkinesh using telescopes in January 2023, when it was added to our list of targets. Thanks to the telescopic data, we thought we had quite a good picture of what Dinkinesh would look like, and we were thrilled to make so many unexpected discoveries.

Light gray irregular rock-like body with smaller similar body attached to it, on black background.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured this view of asteroid Dinkinesh and its smaller moon Selam on November 1, 2023. Here, the little moon looks like 1 small body. But later images would show it to be 2, attached together. Image via NASA/ SwRI/ Johns Hopkins APL/ NOIRLab.

More asteroids for Lucy

Lucy’s mission is far from over. There are nine more asteroids the spacecraft will explore over the next several years. Currently, it’s heading back toward Earth. It will use Earth’s gravity in December 2024 to slingshot out toward its next encounters. Its next target? Asteroid Donaldjohanson in 2025.

After that, it will head for its primary target, the Trojan asteroids. The Trojans share the same orbit as Jupiter, in swarms both ahead of and behind the planet. In 2027, Lucy will fly past no less than eight Trojan asteroids, in both swarms. Will Lucy find any more asteroids with moons? Or even double moons? Stay tuned!


When Lucy flew past Dininesh on November 1, 2023, it found some surprises. The larger asteroid has a small moon. And the moon is a pair of 2 smaller bodies fused together. Image via NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/ YouTube.

Bottom line: A new study of asteroid Dinkinesh and its moon, Selam, shows a complex history. Data from the Lucy mission provided a deeper insight of Dinkinesh and the asteroid’s double moon.

Source: A contact binary satellite of the asteroid (152830) Dinkinesh

Via SwRI

Read more: Asteroid hunt by Hubble telescope using AI

Read more: Was asteroid Kamo’oalewa blasted from this moon crater?

Posted 
June 4, 2024
 in 
Space

Paul Scott Anderson

View Articles
About the Author:
Paul Scott Anderson has had a passion for space exploration that began when he was a child when he watched Carl Sagan’s Cosmos. While in school he was known for his passion for space exploration and astronomy. He started his blog The Meridiani Journal in 2005, which was a chronicle of planetary exploration. In 2015, the blog was renamed as Planetaria. While interested in all aspects of space exploration, his primary passion is planetary science. In 2011, he started writing about space on a freelance basis, and now currently writes for AmericaSpace and Futurism (part of Vocal). He has also written for Universe Today and SpaceFlight Insider, and has also been published in The Mars Quarterly and has done supplementary writing for the well-known iOS app Exoplanet for iPhone and iPad.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Paul Scott Anderson

View All
New exoplanet catalog unveils 126 exotic worlds
June 2, 2024
Pluto’s ocean is super salty, scientists say
May 30, 2024
Gliese 12 b, an intriguing Earth- or Venus-sized world
May 29, 2024
Webb solves mystery of puffy exoplanet WASP-107 b
May 28, 2024