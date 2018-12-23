50th anniversary of 1st Earthrise photo from moon

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

December 24, 1968. On this date, three astronauts had recently become the first human beings to leave our home planet and travel to another body in space. They all later said the most important thing they discovered was Earth. December 24, 2018, is the 50th anniversary of the famous Apollo 8 Earthrise photograph captured by those astronauts.

Five years ago, on the 45th anniversary of this photo, NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio released the video below. It’s a visualization of the events leading up to the photo’s capture.

In this video, you hear the voices of the Apollo 8 astronauts: Commander Frank Borman and crew members William A. Anders and James A. Lovell. The video lets you see the view these Apollo 8 astronauts saw as, during a roll maneuver of their craft, they peered from a window and noticed Earth ascending over the lunar horizon.

You can hear them grappling, trying to find and load color film into the camera.

Bottom line: Fifty years ago, on December 24, 1968, Apollo 8 astronauts captured one of the most iconic photos of the 20th century – Earthrise from the moon.

