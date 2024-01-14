Human World

Why pee is yellow and how that keeps us healthy

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
January 14, 2024
Why pee is yellow: Yellow background with paint swatches in different shades of yellow, labeled Pantone 600.
A recent paper in the journal Nature Microbiology reveals the enzyme responsible for why pee is yellow and why it can be a sign of good health. The discovery of bilirubin reductase could lead to advances in medical treatment and disease prevention. Image via Unsplash/ Dee @ Copper and Wild.

Science has long known why urine from healthy, well-hydrated humans is a sunny yellow. The color comes from urobilinogen, a by-product the body creates as it disposes of 5 million dead red blood cells every second. The mystery was which of the 1,000 or so microbes in our intestinal tracts is responsible for turning potential toxins into what makes our pee yellow while keeping our blood chemistry mellow. On January 3, 2024, the peer-reviewed journal Nature Microbiology published a study that finally identifies the enzyme responsible, as well as the microbes that produce it. The discovery could lead to disease prevention and better medical treatments.

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Makes a great New Years gift. Check ’em out here.

Why pee is yellow

In the liver, red blood cells at the end of their usefulness break down, creating bilirubin in the process. A little bilirubin is okay, but too much can lead to serious disease and death. The recent research paper that explains how bilirubin is kept in check also describes the risk when it’s not:

In moderate concentrations, bilirubin serves as an important antioxidant with potential health benefits. However, elevated serum bilirubin concentrations can become toxic, leading to jaundice and, in extreme cases, kernicterus, a type of bilirubin-induced neurological damage.

The body’s answer to the excess bilirubin problem is to turn most of it into something less harmful. The body transforms bilirubin into urobilinogen using the newly identified enzyme, bilirubin reductase. According to the researchers, a key gene found in a class of gut-dwelling bacteria known as Firmicutes produce bilirubin reductase.

Yellow pee is a sign of good health

The study also discovered that people whose gut flora lacks the gene for making pee yellow are more prone to certain digestive diseases.

When analyzing human gut metagenomes, we found that bilirubin reductase was nearly universally present in healthy adults. The prevalence of the gene was much lower in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and in infants, especially during the first few months of life when infants are most susceptible to developing jaundice.

Figuring out which intestinal microbes are responsible for making bilirubin reductase wasn’t an easy task. Brantley Hall, assistant professor in the University of Maryland’s Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics and the study’s lead author, described the difficult hunt for Healthline.com:

The gut is a low-oxygen environment, and many of the bacteria in our guts can’t survive if too much oxygen is present, making them difficult to grow and perform experiments on in labs. This ultimately meant that only a handful of bacterial species had ever been identified as being able to metabolize bilirubin, limiting the amount of data that was available.

Opening the door to new medical treatments

Because elevated bilirubin in the blood is linked to jaundice, bowel disease and kidney dysfunction, figuring out how healthy gut bacteria keep bilirubin in check could lead to new medical treatments. Hill told Healthline that the next step is studying how gut microbes regulate bilirubin levels:

We hope to conduct observational human studies to better understand how bilirubin reduction by gut microbes influences the concentration of bilirubin in circulation. We are especially interested in looking at premature infants where jaundice rates are high, and the prevalence of bilirubin-reducing microbes is low.

Bottom line: A recent study revealed why human urine is yellow and why it’s a sign of good health.

Source: BilR is a gut microbial enzyme that reduces bilirubin to urobilinogen

Via Healthline.com

Read more: Futuristic space concrete uses astronauts’ blood (and urine)

Posted 
January 14, 2024
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

View Articles
About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night with the unaided eye. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Dave Adalian

View All
Moon-bound lunar lander to crash back to Earth’s atmosphere?
January 14, 2024
X-37B spaceplane launched atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy
December 29, 2023
SpaceX Starship 2nd test flight: A blast! And a success
November 18, 2023
A new Earthlike planet in the distant Kuiper Belt?
September 13, 2023