Vote for your favorite Earth photos by ISS astronauts

Posted by in Human World | March 9, 2021

Vote for your favorite photo of Earth taken by ISS astronauts, in NASA’s Tournament Earth 2021 contest.


Learn more about ISS astronaut photography in parts 2 & 3 of the series: Picturing Earth: Window On The World, and Picturing Earth: Behind the Scenes

For more than 20 years, astronauts have been shooting photographs of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). Here is a chance for you to vote for your favorite. This year, the NASA Earth Observatory’s annual Tournament Earth contest features photos of our planet taken by astronauts aboard the ISS. Over the next five weeks, you can vote in each round, until the final winner is decided in April. Voting in round 1 started on Monday (March 8) and will end on March 15 at noon U.S. Eastern Time. Go here to participate.

The contest photos are divided into four groups: Unity, Cupola, Destiny, and Tranquility, named after four key modules/parts of the ISS. The Unity and Cupola groups include images chosen by ISS astronauts and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing team that trains and supports them. The photos in the Destiny and Tranquility groups were chosen by readers like you.

View of starry night sky and curve of Earth's horizon from space.

View larger. | Lightning, airglow, and the Milky Way galaxy lit up the night sky as astronauts passed over Kiribati in the central Pacific. Read more about this image. Image via NASA.

Clouds floating over an expanse of blue.

View larger. | African dust plume blankets the Caribbean. A towering thunder cloud stands at the intersection of moist tropical air and dry, dusty plumes. Read more about this image. Image via NASA Earth Observatory.

Bottom line: Vote for your favorite ISS astronaut photo of Earth in NASA’s Tournament Earth 2021 contest.

Via NASA Earth Observatory

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

