Human World
This is your Science Love Song
February 14, 2022
An oldie but goodie – bizarrely heart-warming – from the guys at ASAPScience. ASAPScience is a great YouTube channel created by Canadian youtubers Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown. They don’t seem to be creating as many videos as they used to, but they do have some new ones. I watched a couple, and man! they’ve still got it.
Visit Mitchell and Gregory’s YouTube Channel here.
Bottom line: Listen to the Science Love Song by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown.
