Human World

This is your Science Love Song

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
February 14, 2022

An oldie but goodie – bizarrely heart-warming – from the guys at ASAPScience. ASAPScience is a great YouTube channel created by Canadian youtubers Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown. They don’t seem to be creating as many videos as they used to, but they do have some new ones. I watched a couple, and man! they’ve still got it.

Visit Mitchell and Gregory’s YouTube Channel here.

The moon is for lovers. Get your 2022 lunar calendar here!

Bottom line: Listen to the Science Love Song by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown.

Posted 
February 14, 2022
 in 
Human World

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Lost rocket to strike moon on March 4. But not a Falcon 9
February 14, 2022
Can we measure dark matter in our solar system?
February 10, 2022
40 Starlink satellites doomed by geomagnetic storm
February 9, 2022
Mighty Saturn auroras driven by high-altitude winds
February 9, 2022