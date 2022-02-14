alt=”Two young men singing Science Love Song with illustrations on a whiteboard.”

An oldie but goodie – bizarrely heart-warming – from the guys at ASAPScience. ASAPScience is a great YouTube channel created by Canadian youtubers Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown. They don’t seem to be creating as many videos as they used to, but they do have some new ones. I watched a couple, and man! they’ve still got it.

Visit Mitchell and Gregory’s YouTube Channel here.

The moon is for lovers. Get your 2022 lunar calendar here!

Bottom line: Listen to the Science Love Song by Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown.