The Science Love Song

Posted by in Human World | February 14, 2020

An oldie but goodie – bizarrely heart-warming – from the guys at ASAPScience.

ASAPScience is a great YouTube channel created by Canadian youtubers Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown. They don’t seem to be creating as many videos as they used to, but they do have some new ones. I watched a couple, and man! They’ve still got it.

Visit their YouTube Channel here.

