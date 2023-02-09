Human WorldSpaceflight

Starship fires (almost) all her engines

Dave Adalian
February 9, 2023
spacex starship steel rocket surrounded by fire two views
SpaceX performs a full-duration static test fire of the Starship Super Heavy Booster 7 at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on February 9, 2023. While two of the booster’s 33 engines did not fire during the test, the company declared it a success. Credit: SpaceX via Twitter

SpaceX’s Starship performed a successful full-duration static test fire at 3:13 p.m. CST today (21:13 UTC Thursday, February 9, 2023) at Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. The test – in which the (first stage) engines are ignited (“fired”), but the vehicle does not launch (stays “static”) – involved the Starship Super Heavy Booster 7. SpaceX is developing Starship as a fully-reusable super heavy-lift launch vehicle. It’ll be integral to missions to the moon and Mars. Starship stands 390 feet tall (120 meters tall). It has more than twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets that carried the first astronauts to the moon. It’s designed to be the tallest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built, and the first capable of total reusability. Woo-hoo!

SpaceX announced the test’s outcome via Twitter:

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, speaking via Twitter, flight controllers disabled one of the craft’s 33 Raptor engines prior to the successful test. Another Raptor cut itself off mid-burn:

Firing test was a record-setter

Some back-of-a-napkin math had New Zealand-based spaceflight reporter Marcus House wondering if today’s test fire set a record for the most thrust ever generated by a booster.

While it isn’t certain yet that Starship outpowered the ill-fated Soviet moonship, another of that craft’s records was surpassed. Today’s test involved 31 engines firing simultaneously, one more than the 30 engines on the N1 that could have flown cosmonauts to the moon.

Tearing up Texas!

As previously reported by EarthSky.org, Starship has already cleared all the other hurdles on the path to an orbital test flight. The Federal Aviation Administration must grant a license to fly before the full Starship stack – the booster tested today topped by a Starship cargo craft – can lift off on its maiden voyage.

Part of the FAA’s concern involves the impact of testing at Starbase on the local ecology. The site is adjacent to the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area. Video of today’s test provided by NASASpaceFlight.com shows flocks of birds startling into flight as the booster fires. The power of the 31 engines tore loose chunks of the Texas landscape that can be heard falling back to Earth near remote cameras.

SpaceX also captured unique and stunning views of the test fire. It shared video taken by drones hovering over the test facility via Twitter:

Bottom line: SpaceX performed a successful full-duration static test fire of the Starship Heavy Booster on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

February 9, 2023
Human World

Dave Adalian

Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

