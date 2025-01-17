Human WorldSpaceflight

Starship explodes minutes after launch, planes diverted

January 17, 2025

  • Starship explosion 8 minutes after launch

    A Starship prototype – SpaceX’s flagship vehicle, designed to take humans to the moon and Mars – exploded in midair late yesterday (Thursday, January 17, 2025), minutes after its test launch from a beach in south Texas. Other aircraft flying over the Gulf of Mexico were forced to alter their courses in order to avoid the falling debris, which was seen by beachgoers in the Bahamas, and in the Turks and Caicos to the southeast of the Bahamas. And Starship itself was completely lost. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster that had launched Starship successfully returned to the launchpad and was caught in midair.

    Reuters reported:

    SpaceX mission control lost contact with the newly upgraded Starship, carrying its first test payload of mock satellites but no crew, eight minutes after liftoff from its South Texas rocket facilities at 5:38 p.m. EST (2238 GMT).

    Photos from our community

    Orange smoke from a midair explosion.
    View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky community member Monica Lenis in Great Exuma, Bahamas, caught the explosion. She said it was visible to the unaided eye. Thank you, Monica!

    What caused the explosion?

    Astronomer Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589 on X), who comments frequently on issues related to space launches and spaceflight, did a great job last night describing exactly what happened to Starship.

    Starship booster once again caught in midair

    Starship full flight

    Bottom line: SpaceX mission launched its newly upgraded Starship late Thursday, but the ship apparently went out of control and exploded minutes after launch. No crew was aboard.

    Read more: Observers’ report: SpaceX Starship and electrophonic sounds

    
