Morocco earthquake aid is complicated. How to donate

Deborah Byrd
September 12, 2023
Morocco earthquake aid: Woman and boy, surrounded by earthquake rubble.
Damages in Moulay Brahim – a small town and rural commune in Al Haouz province of the Marrakesh-Safi region of Morocco – following the September 8, 2023, earthquake. Morocco earthquake aid has been slow to arrive, according to media reports. Image via Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0 Unported).

Morocco earthquake aid

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Morocco Friday night (September 8, 2023). It was the strongest earthquake there in over a century. The latest official figures – released by Morocco’s Interior Ministry on Monday – announced 2,862 deaths, with 2.562 injured. Those numbers are still rising. The New York Times reported on Monday, September 11, that desperation was mounting in some places in Morocco, where aid was slow to arrive. AP has a great article – updated late in the day yesterday – about why relief efforts have been difficult, and the best places and strategies for donating so far.

According to AP:

… the most direct way to provide aid to those affected in the city of Marrakech and the rural areas in the Atlas Mountains is to donate to organizations that have operations already on the ground in Morocco. That takes on additional importance because so far the Moroccan government has accepted governmental aid from only four nations – Spain, Qatar, Britain and the United Arab Emirates – as it tries to avoid a ‘counterproductive’ lack of coordination.

Places to donate

AP also said that these organizations are accepting donations for relief in Morocco:

— The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) quickly released $1.1 million from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund to support Moroccan Red Crescent relief efforts in the country. “We expect this initial release of money to make a difference on the ground,” Dr. Hossam Elsharkawi, IFRC’s regional director of Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement. “It will be used to buy essential supplies locally in Morocco. The people in the Moroccan Red Crescent know their communities best, and know best what is needed.”

— World Central Kitchen is teaming with Moroccan volunteers to provide food and water in the remote areas hit hardest by the earthquake. However, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said the group’s helicopters are doing double duty, dropping off supplies in those areas and evacuating injured people on their return trips.

— Doctors Without Borders has sent 10 staff members to Morocco to assess what the local hospital needs are and how the organization can support the Moroccan government with supplies or logistics.

— CARE, which has been working in Morocco since 2008 to help people get access to basic services, has launched the Morocco Earthquake Emergency Fund, which it says will prioritize providing women and girls, youth, and disadvantaged groups food and shelter.

GlobalGiving’s Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund had raised nearly $500,000 by Monday afternoon to provide food, water and shelter to those who have lost their homes in the earthquake, as well as supporting long-term recovery efforts.

Map.
Area affected by Morocco earthquake. Image via Google Maps.

Bottom line: The New York Times reported that Morocco earthquake aid has been slow in coming in some areas. AP put together a great list of places to donate now.

September 12, 2023
Earth

Deborah Byrd

