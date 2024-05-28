Meteor ducks artwork inspired by Portugal meteor

A group of ducks in Portugal witnessed the meteor while on Twitch pic.twitter.com/DL5YEr9lf9 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 21, 2024



Remember the meteor ducks? That is, the ducks that witnessed the fireball over Portugal? Dexerto on X posted the video above in a tweet on May 21, 2024. Now artists are sharing many renderings of the ducks on social media, adding the hashtag #meteorducks.

On May 18, 2024, a fireball lit up the skies of Portugal, including above a farm where some ducks looked up to see the sky brighten overhead. Now artists are capturing their renditions of that scene. See some of the creations below, and search #meteorducks for many, many more!

Meteor ducks artwork

Check out some of the fun artwork below. And if some of the images look truncated, click on them to see the full version with the fireball in the sky.

Portugeese watching the wonder of the universe. https://t.co/DEccS9eueL pic.twitter.com/5BzwLDEjh0 — ? Joh Stark ? (@JohStark_Art) May 26, 2024

I also wanted to paint the meteor ducks https://t.co/sVWLLuLQ1B pic.twitter.com/PT5kthJbCW — Kay ?? (@Kf1n3) May 26, 2024

I drew them! (w the aurora bc how cool have our skies been lately?) ?? ? https://t.co/L5lPZKlVEC pic.twitter.com/VOd501ThWk — nat ?? craving cozy weather ?? (@gnat_fly) May 26, 2024

Even more ducks

Does it really matter, how small we are? https://t.co/zVFATrwK9J pic.twitter.com/xYKtnBbvbW — Leaf ? || The Last Dimension (@Leaglem) May 27, 2024

i’m obsessed with this, so i had to draw the ducks witnessing the meteor????? https://t.co/SiQr5NMJmb pic.twitter.com/xQSfME6zMd — lauren (@libraryoflg) May 26, 2024

I saw we were drawing the meteor ducks. https://t.co/XjYMjDQRU5 pic.twitter.com/cf1uIBxynL — BumbleBree (@brequist) May 26, 2024

my version of ducks witnessing the meteor ??? https://t.co/Fpo8md25sq pic.twitter.com/g4FbEGRGk4 — Priyanka R. (@prenkuchan) May 25, 2024

Bottom line: The meteor ducks – ducks caught on camera witnessing a fireball fall in Portugal on May 20 – have now been memorialized via art.