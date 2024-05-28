Human World

Meteor ducks artwork inspired by Portugal meteor

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
May 28, 2024


Remember the meteor ducks? That is, the ducks that witnessed the fireball over Portugal? Dexerto on X posted the video above in a tweet on May 21, 2024. Now artists are sharing many renderings of the ducks on social media, adding the hashtag #meteorducks.

On May 18, 2024, a fireball lit up the skies of Portugal, including above a farm where some ducks looked up to see the sky brighten overhead. Now artists are capturing their renditions of that scene. See some of the creations below, and search #meteorducks for many, many more!

Meteor ducks artwork

Check out some of the fun artwork below. And if some of the images look truncated, click on them to see the full version with the fireball in the sky.

Even more ducks

Bottom line: The meteor ducks – ducks caught on camera witnessing a fireball fall in Portugal on May 20 – have now been memorialized via art.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
May 28, 2024
 in 
Human World

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Stargazing in national parks around the world
May 24, 2024
See the best Milky Way photos of 2024
May 24, 2024
Dark nebulae are obscuring clouds of gas and dust
May 24, 2024
Portugal fireball captured on satellite and video
May 23, 2024