Media we love: For All Mankind

Marcy Curran
September 10, 2022

Media we love! EarthSky Editors share their favorite Earth- and space-based books, TV shows, movies, games, podcasts, YouTube videos and more.

Marcy Curran recommends For All Mankind

Over Labor Day weekend, we watched all three seasons of For All Mankind on Apple TV. I was already watching episode 5 of season 1, when my husband got interested. So, naturally, we started back at the beginning. The series uses an alternate reality timeline. It plays with the idea of what might have happened, if the Soviet Union had been first to land on the moon.

I’m old enough to remember the day we landed on the moon – and how excited I was that day – on July 20, 1969. So when they released the series, I refrained from watching it, because it tells a very different story than what happened during the Space Race.

But the Artemis 1 launch that will soon return us to the moon – via the Orion spacecraft – brought back the thrill and excitement I felt over 50 years ago with the Apollo missions. So, I decided to watch the first episode of For All Mankind, to see what I thought.

And, in fact, I found the series’ storyline intriguing, because it mixes history with fiction. I enjoyed the alternate reality, and the side stories about people and events. It makes you ponder the fact that one change can lead to many completely different outcomes.

Also, the series shows how hard, dangerous and challenging getting to the moon was and remains to this day. Plus, you clearly see the toll it takes on everyone involved in space exploration.

So, if you want some good space exploration entertainment – mixed with a bit of soap-opera drama – you’ll enjoy watching For All Mankind.

Bottom line: In this installment of Media we love, EarthSky editor Marcy Curran recommends the TV miniseries For All Mankind.

September 10, 2022
Marcy Curran

About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

