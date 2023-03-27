Human WorldSpaceflight

Indian rocket launch completes OneWeb satellite constellation

Posted by
Dave Adalian
and
March 27, 2023
Indian rocket launch white cylinders metal towers blue sky fire smoke
A GSLV Mark III heavy lift vehicle takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The rocket carried 36 internet communication satellites for OneWeb, completing the company’s LEO constellation. Credit: ISRO

A mighty GSLV Mark III rocket – the Indian Space Research Organization’s most powerful launch vehicle – lifted the penultimate group of satellites for OneWeb’s orbital internet constellation during a fast and fiery ascent from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday morning (March 26, 2023).

The craft flew at 3:30 UTC (9 a.m. India Standard Time; 11:30 p.m. ET on March 25) carrying 36 satellites. These are the next to last batch of OneWeb satellites, yet they’re all that are required to bring the network to full capacity. Fifteen final satellites will launch in May from California on a SpaceX Falcon 9.

The constellation’s completion was hindered by a diplomatic row with Russia in 2022. OneWeb found alternate launch providers, including competitor SpaceX, which operates the much larger Starlink internet constellation.

Mission success important for India

OneWeb said the launch allows the company to finally realize its full mission:

This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, will be OneWeb’s eighteenth launch to-date and its third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation, and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023.

Launching the final satellites from India carried extra significance, as OneWeb’s satellites will help modernize the country’s internet infrastructure:

This mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country.

6th success for Indian heavy lift vehicle

The weekend launch – dubbed the OneWeb India-2 Mission by the ISRO – marked a notable technical achievement for the Indian space agency:

It achieved satellite injection conditions in about 17 minutes and began injecting the satellites from the twentieth minute. The vehicle performed a sophisticated maneuver to orient in orthogonal directions and injected the satellites into precise orbits with defined time-gaps to avoid collision of the satellites.

In simpler terms, the rocket made some difficult and impressive 90-degree turns while doing its job.

The liftoff of the 12,800-pound (5,805 kg) payload was the second flight of the GSLV Mk III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. It marked the sixth successful launch for the vehicle overall. ISRO intends to use the GSLV Mk III to send a crew to space in 2024.

While ISRO put the rocket into space, it was the state-owned launch agency NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) that brought ISRO and OneWeb together.

Radhakrishnan Durairaj, chairman and managing director of NSIL, praised the reliability of ISRO’s launch vehicle in his live remarks following the successful launch.

I think having a repeat performance of any particular launcher … it’s not an easy thing to do, and what we had demonstrated today using the GSLV Mark III for the commercial customer, it is an extremely momentous day for us.

Bottom line: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched 36 satellites for the OneWeb internet constellation on March 26, 2023.

Posted 
March 27, 2023
 in 
Human World

Dave Adalian

About the Author:
Award-winning reporter and editor Dave Adalian's love affair with the cosmos began during a long-ago summer school trip to the storied and venerable Lick Observatory atop California's Mount Hamilton, east of San Jose in the foggy Diablos Mountain Range and far above Monterey Bay at the edge of the endless blue Pacific Ocean. That field trip goes on today, as Dave still pursues his nocturnal adventures, perched in the darkness at his telescope's eyepiece or chasing wandering stars through the fields of night as a naked-eye observer. A lifelong resident of California's Tulare County - an agricultural paradise where the Great San Joaquin Valley meets the Sierra Nevada in endless miles of grass-covered foothills - Dave grew up in a wilderness larger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, one choked with the greatest diversity of flora and fauna in the US, one which passes its nights beneath pitch black skies rising over the some of highest mountain peaks and greatest roadless areas on the North American continent. Dave studied English, American literature and mass communications at the College of the Sequoias and the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of news publications on- and offline during a career spanning nearly 30 years so far. His fondest literary hope is to share his passion for astronomy and all things cosmic with anyone who wants to join in the adventure and explore the universe's past, present and future.

Dave Adalian

