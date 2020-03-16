Essential links to coronavirus info

From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a very good downloadable fact sheet with basic information about the virus: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and you
Late in the day on Monday, March 16, The Hill – a source we consider to be as politically neutral as any – released the following story. It focuses on Monday’s news of the day, as related to coronavirus: 12 things to know today about coronavirus.
Global situation reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), updated most recently on March 16:
Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports
U.S. situation reports from the CDC, updatedmost recently on March 15..
Also from the CDC:
Why does soap work so well on the Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus and indeed most viruses? Read more from chemist Pall Thordarson, via The Guardian: Here’s how soap kills the coronavirus
As the coronavirus spreads into more and more communities, public health officials are placing responsibility on individuals to help slow the pandemic. A physician explains how social distancing works. Read more from Thomas Perls, Professor of Medicine at Boston University: Why social distancing is the best tool to fight the coronavirus
Below, some interesting threads from Twitter – March 15 and 16 – on the effect of coronavirus test shortages on doctors in the U.S., and how U.S. doctors are coping:
From @DrRobDavidson … Why testing is important from an emergency room doc’s perspective
From @Craig_A_Spencer … Another doctor’s comments, in New York City
From @Vivek_Murthy, who served as 19th Surgeon General in the U.S. … Another perspective (from March 13)
Last but not least, a good video on how social distancing works, using matches.
Bottom line: Links to information on coronavirus, from March 15 and 16, 2020.
