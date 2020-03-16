menu
Essential links to coronavirus info

March 16, 2020

Updated March 16, 2020. Vital links from the world of news, science and medicine about the ongoing pandemic.

Artist’s depiction of coronavirus, which is a classes of viruses that cause respiratory infection in humans and which resemble a crown when viewed under an electron microscope. Image via the CDC.

From the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a very good downloadable fact sheet with basic information about the virus: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and you

Late in the day on Monday, March 16, The Hill – a source we consider to be as politically neutral as any – released the following story. It focuses on Monday’s news of the day, as related to coronavirus: 12 things to know today about coronavirus.

Global situation reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), updated most recently on March 16:
Coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) situation reports

U.S. situation reports from the CDC, updatedmost recently on March 15..

Also from the CDC:

How to prepare

Symptoms and testing

If you’re at higher risk

If you’re sick

U.S. map showing number of coronavirus cases reported, state by state, as of March 16.

U.S. map showing number of coronavirus cases reported, state by state, as of March 16, 2020. Map via the CDC.

Map showing that nearly every country around the world has confirmed coronavirus cases.

Countries and territories with confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of March 14, 2020. Read more from ABC News: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world. Image via ABC News / Johns Hopkins CSSE.

Why does soap work so well on the Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus and indeed most viruses? Read more from chemist Pall Thordarson, via The Guardian: Here’s how soap kills the coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads into more and more communities, public health officials are placing responsibility on individuals to help slow the pandemic. A physician explains how social distancing works. Read more from Thomas Perls, Professor of Medicine at Boston University: Why social distancing is the best tool to fight the coronavirus

Below, some interesting threads from Twitter – March 15 and 16 – on the effect of coronavirus test shortages on doctors in the U.S., and how U.S. doctors are coping:

From @DrRobDavidson … Why testing is important from an emergency room doc’s perspective

From @Craig_A_Spencer … Another doctor’s comments, in New York City

From @Vivek_Murthy, who served as 19th Surgeon General in the U.S. … Another perspective (from March 13)

Last but not least, a good video on how social distancing works, using matches.

Bottom line: Links to information on coronavirus, from March 15 and 16, 2020.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994.

