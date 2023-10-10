Argentina wildfire nears city, with wall of smoke

Awful situation unfolding right now in Villa Carlos Paz, as a fast-moving Argentina wildfire is approaching the city. Multiple structures on fire. Urgent evacuations are underway. pic.twitter.com/6741nRG2ZV — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 10, 2023

Argentina wildfire encroaches on city

Villa Carlos Paz is a resort city of 56,000 people west of Córdoba in central Argentina. As of October 10, 2023, a wildfire was encroaching on the city. Fede Krypner shared scenes from a drone on his Instagram account @fedekrypner on Monday night and again on Tuesday. The scene from Tuesday showed flames with towering black smoke creating a wall at one end of town. Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the fire. The man claimed he lit a fire to make coffee and then lost control of the fire in a strong wind.

On Tuesday, the temperature in Carlos Paz hit 91 F (32 C). A day earlier, temperatures were 99 F (37 C), with winds up to 22 miles per hour (35 kph). NOAA’s Global Drought Monitor shows areas of drought around Cordoba.

Some residents have evacuated, and the fire was headed toward a neighborhood called 400 Homes. Locals were trying to moisten the landscape with water from swimming pools. (Read more tips to protect yourself from wildfire.)

But there are other wildfires burning in the province of Cordoba. Satellite images show numerous hot spots and smoke from October 9 and 10.

Bottom line: An Argentina wildfire was encroaching on the city of Villa Carlos Paz on October 10, 2023. Drone footage showed flames and a towering wall of smoke near the city.

