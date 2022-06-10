Human World

New UAP study: This one is from NASA

Deborah Byrd
June 10, 2022
UAP study: Cube with circle around it, between 2 fighter planes, with clouds in background.
Artist’s illustration of “cubes inside spheres,” reported by some Navy pilots. Illustration is based on an account from former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who said one of the objects passed directly between 2 F-18 fighter planes. What do you think? Illusion? Mistake? True? Will the new UAP study shed some light? Illustration via Andrew Pearce.

New UAP study

NASA announced on June 9, 2022, that it is commissioning a study team to examine unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs, aka UFOs) from a scientific perspective. The study will begin in fall 2022. It appears to be in response to the recent interest in UAPs by the U.S. military. A Department of Defense task force – called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, established in 2020 – appeared before the U.S. Congress on May 17, 2022, with reports of more than 400 “sightings” since 2004, mostly by Navy pilots, that are so far unexplained. NASA said its independent study:

… will focus on identifying available data, how best to collect future data, and how NASA can use that data to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward.

The limited number of observations of UAPs currently makes it difficult to draw scientific conclusions about the nature of such events. Unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety. Establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena, which aligns with one of NASA’s goals to ensure the safety of aircraft. There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin.

It’ll be led by an astronomer

The NASA study will be led by an astronomer, David Spergel, who is president of the Simons Foundation in New York City, and previously the chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey. Spergel commented:

Given the paucity of observations, our first task is simply to gather the most robust set of data that we can. We will be identifying what data – from civilians, government, non-profits, companies – exists, what else we should try to collect, and how to best analyze it.

That alone makes the NASA study different from the study by the Department of Defense’s task force, which focuses only on reports from the military.

The NASA study is expected to take about nine months to complete.

Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said:

NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also. We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space, and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry. We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.

Read more from NASA

Bottom line: NASA is commissioning a new UAP study to examine unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs, aka UFOs) from a scientific perspective. It’ll start early in fall 2022.

June 10, 2022
Human World

Deborah Byrd

