Watch 1,000 Lego astronauts soar to the edge of space

Deborah Byrd
May 29, 2023

1,000 Lego astronauts

Kids – or folks who, like me, have kids and/ or grandkids – can relate to this awesome video, posted by VideofromSpace on May 25, 2023. They wrote:

A high-altitude balloon carried a mini space-shuttle with 1,000 Legonauts to the edge of space. Three flights were conducted from an airport in Slovakia.

The balloon burst at an altitude of 21 miles (34 km) and then the landing platform returned to Earth under a parachute.

Love it!

Footage courtesy: LEGO/Kreativ Gang/Dominik Matusinsky | edited by Space.com’s Steve Spaleta.

Music: Lost in Space by Cobby Costa / Courtesy of Epidemicsound.com.

Kids and toys agree

1,000 Lego astronauts: Cute kiddo with 2 Lego astronauts.
EarthSky kids – including Dominic, with brown Benny and mini-Benny – give the 1,000 Lego astronauts their official stamp of approval :D Image used with permission. Thanks, Dominic!

Bottom line: A high-altitude balloon carried a mini space-shuttle with 1,000 Legonauts to the edge of space.

Submit your own Earth or night sky photos at EarthSky Community Photos. We always enjoy seeing your photos.

May 29, 2023
Human World

Deborah Byrd

