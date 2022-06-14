As of this afternoon (Tuesday, June 14, 2022), the U.S. National Park Service continues to say that all entrances into Yellowstone National Park will remain closed to inbound traffic until at least Wednesday, June 15, due to:

… heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions.

The entrances have been closed since June 13. It’s the first time in 34 years that Yellowstone National Park has closed. The last time was due to the devastating wildfires of 1988.

And, with much of the road washed out near Gardiner, Montana, the north entrance will be closed indefinitely. The community of Gardiner has found itself cut off from surrounding areas. Yellowstone park superintendent Cam Sholly said:

Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation. Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.

"That was our way home." Visitors at Yellowstone National Park watched as a bridge was swept away after severe flooding on Monday. https://t.co/2HxDL2nxML pic.twitter.com/TUORp1srjO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2022

Today was historic and ruinous for @YellowstoneNPS. It's not hyperbole to say there will be economic harm felt by gateway communities for years. Mammoth—park headwaters—will be a dead end for the foreseeable future. So will Cooke City. Unbelievable. https://t.co/pPgmN0SnJg — Mike Koshmrl (@Koshywrites) June 13, 2022

Yellowstone flooding of historic proportions

Heavy rain plus snowmelt caused rivers to overflow their banks in areas of southwestern Montana and northwestern Wyoming. The Yellowstone River north of the park at Corwin Springs rose to nearly 14 feet (4 meters), a new record. The previous record was 11 1/2 feet (3.5 meters), set more than 100 years ago on June 14, 1918.

As you can see from the video in the tweet from Yellowstone National Park below, the North Entrance Road that leads into the northwestern corner of the park from Gardiner, Montana, suffered massive damage due to the flooding.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs. We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

Surrounding area impacted by flooding

Flooding also inundated communities in Montana upriver from Yellowstone National Park. Floodwaters have swamped communities including Gardiner, Cooke City, Red Lodge, Silver Gate, Livingston and more. The Montana National Guard performed rescues in Roscoe and Cooke City, successfully evacuating people who were stranded by floodwaters.

Flooding in Gardner, Montana- National Park Service housing for employees decided to become an Ark. @NatlParkService #YellowstoneRiver pic.twitter.com/kNI1Ng18rD — Drew Mingl ????? (@drewmingl) June 14, 2022

One more from a friend. This is Livingston. Wild! pic.twitter.com/6X8enz3rSR — Jake Sorich (@callmejakeaight) June 13, 2022

Bottom line: Historic Yellowstone flooding has temporarily closed the park because floodwaters have washed out roads and buildings. Surrounding communities are also devastated by the floods.

