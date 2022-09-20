We originally published this video of a giant ant hill excavation by scientists way back in 2013. Ever so often it goes viral again, and with good reason! It’s fascinating.

Watch a giant ant hill excavation

This video clip (from a longer documentary, Ants! Nature’s Secret Power) shows the excavation of a huge ant city. Grass-cutter ants had once created this former colony. Over the course of three days, scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into the abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the scientists revealed the colony’s intricate and impressive structure. It’s amazing!

By the way, note the word abandoned. No ant genocide here, although a marvelous underground structure was altered in the name of science.

If this clip piques your interest, know that you can also view the full-length documentary here. The documentary introduces us to the world of ants through the eyes of Bert Hölldobler, entomologist and friend of world-renowned scientist E.O. Wilson. Award-winning cinematographer Wolfgang Thaler captured the scene.

The more I learn about ants, the more my mind is blown.

Bottom line: Watch a giant an till excavation in this video clip from Ants! Nature’s Secret Power by cameraman Wolfgang Thaler and entomologist Bert Hölldobler.