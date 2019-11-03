Video: Watch scientists excavate a giant anthill

We noticed this video clip – originally published at our site in 2013 – was getting a lot of notice today. It deserves it! It’s amazing.

This video clip, from a 2006 documentary (Ants! Natures Secret Power), shows the excavation of a giant colony of grass-cutter ants. Over the course of three days, scientists pumped 10 tons of cement into an abandoned ant hill. After weeks of digging, the colony’s intricate and impressive structure is revealed.

If this clip piques your interest, know that you can also view the full-length documentary here. The documentary introduces us to the world of ants through the eyes of Bert Hölldobler, entomologist and friend of world-renowned scientist E.O. Wilson. Award-winning cinematographer Wolfgang Thaler captured the scene.

The more I learn about ants, the more my mind is blown.

Bottom line: Video clip from Ants! Nature’s Secret Power by cameraman Wolfgang Thaler and entomologist Bert Hölldobler.

