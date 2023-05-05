EarthHuman World

Twin tornadoes struck near Los Angeles yesterday

Deborah Byrd
May 5, 2023
Weather map showing Southern California.
The red icons show where the 2 tornadoes struck on May 4, 2023. Image Wunderground.com.

Spring storms caused two minor tornadoes to touch down Thursday morning (May 4, 2023) near Los Angeles, California, in the Carson and Compton areas. They damaged vehicles and buildings and toppled at least one large tree, according to ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. The building damaged included holes in at least two warehouses, and some of the debris landed on vehicles parked nearby, according NBC Los Angeles.

There were no reports of injuries.

Carson is in the South Bay region of Los Angeles, located 13 miles (21 km) south of downtown Los Angeles. And Compton is southeast of downtown Los Angeles, on the west side of the Los Angeles River.

Although rare, this is not even the first time this year that the Los Angeles area has experienced tornadoes. A tornado hit southeast L.A. on March 22, 2023.

What the National Weather Service said

The first tornado, in Carson, was estimated to have winds at up to 75 mph (120 kph). It hit around 8:45 a.m. local time. The National Weather Service (NWS) rated it a relatively weak EF0, and, according to the NWS, it followed:

… a concentrated short path of minor damage to a couple of buildings, vehicle damage from debris, and tree damage.

The second tornado hit about 10 minutes later, the NWS said. They rated this tornado at EF0 also and said:

The tornado produced a very narrow path of minor damage including a downed power line, tarps torn from a nursery, minor roof damage to a home, downed small tree limbs, and siding damage to a couple of homes.

Tornado images from Twitter

Bottom line: Twin tornadoes struck near Los Angeles on May 4, 2023. With winds up to 76 mph (120 kph), they damaged buildings and cars, and uprooted a tree.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website.

