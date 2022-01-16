Tonga volcano felt around the world

Absolutely stunning eruption of Hunga Ha'apai on 14 Jan 2022. Photo by Taaniela Kula at Matangi Tonga online. #HungaTonga #volcano https://t.co/lBnjeN2AXu pic.twitter.com/3MBrWX4ZkT — John Garver (@Geo_Garver) January 15, 2022

Tonga volcano affects locations around the globe

The incredible power of the eruption of the Tonga volcano on January 15, 2022, reverberated around the world. Satellites in space captured the action even before the eruption started, showing the island sinking and then later the mushroom cloud and pressure waves expanding outward. Approximately 200,000 lightning events struck near Tonga in the first hour of the eruption. People as far away as Australia and across the ocean in Alaska and Canada heard the sonic boom. Barometers around the world, such as this one in Switzerland, recorded the pressure wave from the South Pacific explosion. And tsunami waves affected shores all the way on the west coast of the United States.

Sonic booms in Alaska

Multiple reports of #HungaTonga volcanic explosion(s) being heard this morning…in Alaska. Distance from Hunga Tonga to Anchorage is 5824 statute miles (9373 km). From NWS Anchorage Facebook feed… pic.twitter.com/ZYtjoG6sWH — Roger Edwards (@SkyPixWeather) January 15, 2022

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption was heard here in Alaska starting around 3:30 a.m. – 6,000 miles from the volcano! Infrasound measurements from the @alaska_avo confirm that it was indeed coincident with the volcanic pressure wave. Special thanks to Dr. David Fee. pic.twitter.com/Wp4tnwiaud — NWS Alaska Region (@NWSAlaska) January 15, 2022

The pressure wave from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption arrived here in Anchorage at 3:30 a.m. AKST. This is exactly 7 hours after the eruption. The volcano is 5,820 miles away (9,360 km). That means it travelled at 830 mph (1,340 kmh). pic.twitter.com/R3rgzAbo6r — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) January 15, 2022

Tsunami waves in Oregon and California

NEAR LINCOLN CITY OREGON-Tsunami waves arriving this morning.. Stay off beaches! The first wave typically isn't the most dangerous. ({Courtesy:@tiggirltk}) pic.twitter.com/fYMiTKWX8o — KEZI 9 NEWS (@KEZI9) January 15, 2022

Here’s the Monterey, CA tidal gauge clearly showing 2’+ tsunami pulse from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption in Tonga. Red line is observed water level, blue is predicted tide. Subtracting the two gives us tsunami depth/height. pic.twitter.com/AqIzHenQPf — Ryan Hollister (@phaneritic) January 15, 2022

Pressure wave crosses the US and globe

Fascinating depiction of the pressure wave associated with the Tonga eruption as it moved across the US today.

RT @akrherz: 15 minute pressure altimeter change via ASOS NWS/MADIS 5 minute interval data. Shows the shockwave from the #Tongaeruption. pic.twitter.com/qdArMC008Y — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 15, 2022

Using a difference overlay, I can accentuate that shockwave as it traverses the entire globe. The antipode of Tonga is over Northern Africa. #tonga #HungaTongaHungaHaapai @NWS @USGSVolcanoes pic.twitter.com/BNS0DsfLrm — science.out.there (@ScienceOutThere) January 15, 2022

The Tonga volcano eruption from space

Our amazing Earth – today's eruption of of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha?apai volcano, from space. The shockwave through our atmosphere amazes me.

(from https://t.co/zPzA8IWzjg) pic.twitter.com/FecfomIhnO — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) January 15, 2022

I've spent the last 5 minutes just staring at the gravity waves that the eruption created. The atmosphere is truly fluid. https://t.co/UKkV1J1Hfv pic.twitter.com/2kfb82dpnH — Kaylan Patel (@WxPatel) January 15, 2022

Dramatic changes in Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai captured by @planet from mid-Nov until this morning—only a couple of hours before the most recent eruption.#TongaVolcano #Tonga #TongaEruption pic.twitter.com/fATanmdIg8 — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) January 15, 2022

A final video of today's explosive #Tonga #eruption.

This shows data from all three weather satellites covering the area. From left to right: Korea's GK-2A, Japan's Himawari-8 and the US GOES-17. Fascinating to see the different perspectives. pic.twitter.com/aB02QaayWx — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) January 15, 2022

Bottom line: The Tonga volcano and ensuing tsunami were felt around the world. The January 15, 2022, event affected the shores of places as far away as Oregon while the pressure wave moved across the globe.