Earth

Tonga volcano felt around the world

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
January 16, 2022

Tonga volcano affects locations around the globe

The incredible power of the eruption of the Tonga volcano on January 15, 2022, reverberated around the world. Satellites in space captured the action even before the eruption started, showing the island sinking and then later the mushroom cloud and pressure waves expanding outward. Approximately 200,000 lightning events struck near Tonga in the first hour of the eruption. People as far away as Australia and across the ocean in Alaska and Canada heard the sonic boom. Barometers around the world, such as this one in Switzerland, recorded the pressure wave from the South Pacific explosion. And tsunami waves affected shores all the way on the west coast of the United States.

Sonic booms in Alaska

Tsunami waves in Oregon and California

Pressure wave crosses the US and globe

The Tonga volcano eruption from space

Bottom line: The Tonga volcano and ensuing tsunami were felt around the world. The January 15, 2022, event affected the shores of places as far away as Oregon while the pressure wave moved across the globe.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
More
Posted 
January 16, 2022
 in 
Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Millipede fossil shows they were once as big as cars
January 12, 2022
Can we – should we – send life to the nearest star?
January 11, 2022
See Lepus the Hare in January
January 9, 2022
Black hole eruption the size of 16 full moons
January 9, 2022