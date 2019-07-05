menu
We love sunflowers! Your best photos

Posted by in Earth | Today's Image | July 5, 2019

You can’t look at a sunflower and feel sad.

We asked you to share your sunflowers pics for our 2019 sunflower gallery, and wow! Here are some of our favorites. Enjoy! Thank you so much to everyone who shared photos with us!

Close up of a backlit, pale yellow sunflower with tousled petals.

Image via Eleni Ioannou.

Closed yellow sunflower surrounded by green leaf-like sepals.

Sherri DeLozier Carter said, “This has always been one of my favorite sunflower pics I’ve taken.”

Closup center of sunflower with bright yellow petals around it.

Photo via Mary Kate Best.

Closeup of a sunflower center with a bee on the edge of the center.

Photo by Shivani Kumar.

Three panels of two little girls looking up at a tall sunflower.

Photo via Jessica Pinkerton.

A field of backlit sunflowers under a partly sunny sky.

Laura Bates-Haberstroh took this photo in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Bee and orange-and-black butterfly on two small red-orange sunflowers.

Curtis Beaird wrote, “Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love these sunflowers. Mexican sunflower, Japanese sunflower (Tithonia diversifolia) … We had a field day with the six plants that managed to germinate and grow. Birds really like the seeds.”

Fringe-edged leaves enclosing sunflower bud on hairy stem.

Tzila Z Duenzl said, “I believe the buds are as beautiful as the flower … and as beautiful as any lotus. Texas wild sunflower.”

Two sunflowers brightly lit from the side.

Photo by Sam Marshall.

A stand of tall yellow sunflowers with wide round black centers.

“Hi, You asked for pictures of sunflowers. Here’s some I grew on my allotment.” Image via Clarita.

Sunflower from below, night sky, blurry yellow moon.

Image via Marcia White Bower.

Closeup of sunflower from the side with at least 4 bees on it.

Jenni Wallis-Moreno wrote, “The bees say thanks to their bird pals for planting some sunflowers in the yard.”

Drooping yellow sunflower with green center.

Allee Bennett Farey wrote, “A neighboring farmer plants acres of sunflowers each year for birds & pollinators.”

Small black and yellow bird perched on top of sunflower plant with flowers.

Photo via Paula J Quatkemeyer. She wrote, “Female goldfinch, loving the volunteer sunflowers, one petal at a time. My backyard, Dent, Ohio.”

Blue flower spikes in front of field of sunflowers, mountains in background.

Photo via Kev’s Kaptures.

Butterfly with eye-like spots on its wings on a sunflower.

Jennifer Coulter said, “The common buckeye butterfly & a South Carolina sunflower … a match made in heaven!”

Field of red-centered sunflowers under a bright blue sky.

Chapin, South Carolina. Image via Jennifer Coulter.

Large yellow sunflower with wide round green center.

Alabama sunflower by Jenna Wingate.

Sunflower with black center and petals marked with red next to center.

From central Louisiana, by Benjamin Lewis.

Silhouette of large sunflower against a twilight sky.

Selby, South Dakota. Photo via Eric Miller.

Orange-ish sunflower in bright sun.

Photo via Pleskonics Ferenc.

Array of plate-like yellow sunflowers with brown centers against a sunset.

“Here’s a sunset from last August in Western Michigan.” Photo via Rick Trommater.

Closeup of sunflower from the side against blue sky with small white half moon.

“Vincent Van Gogh aimait les tournesols, j’en ai choisi un hier soir pour accompagner le gros Quartier de Lune.” [“Vincent Van Gogh loved sunflowers, I chose one last night to accompany the big quarter moon.”] Photo via Jean-Baptiste Feldmann.

Closeup of part of a bright yellow flower with wide dark center.

“Full bloom~Okinawa” Photo via Beverly Fish.

2 yellow bees on center of sunflower showing disc flowers.

Michelle Whitaker wrote, “Bees in one of my sunflowers. Sparks, Nevada.”

Green bug on sunflower with striking double-spiral center.

“Sunflower with ‘Green Guy.’ The last of the sun today before the rains came. South Georgia. Having fun with sunflowers we planted around the bird feeders.” Photo via Curtis Beaird.

Small red sunflower with yellow-tipped petals and bright black center.

“Happy Face – Taken in my backyard in Salt Lake City, Utah.” Photo via Shanna Dennis.

Straggly sunflower plant with other colorful flowers.

Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo via Jamie Fontana Galea.

Bottom line: Sunflower photo gallery 2019.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

