Stargazing destinations: Oregon

Here’s the second episode in the Chasing Darkness video series, a stargazing destination guide by astrophotographer Jack Fusco and adventure photographer Jeff Bartlett.

This episode was shot in March 2018, when the duo visited Oregon’s Cascade Mountain Range and Alvord Desert – two unique and incredibly different locations with just a few hours of driving between them.

Jack told us:

It was definitely a memorable trip as we arrived at the desert at the same time a huge storm was hitting. It was a little challenging and stressful, but it created some really unique conditions.

There’s more info about this episode, plus gorgeous still photos, here. If you missed the first episode – dark sky preserves in Alberta, Canada – you can watch it here.

Here’s more about the Chasing Darkness project.

Bottom line: Video of stargazing locations in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains and the Alvord Desert.

